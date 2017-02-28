Tuesday, February 28, 2017

YOUTH FAIR DAY 2 – A full day of events is scheduled for the second day of the Wise County Youth Fair today at the Wise County Fairgrounds. The broiler show and breeding poultry show is at 8 a.m., meat pen rabbits judged at 1 p.m., the longhorn show at 1 p.m., the breeding swine show at 4 p.m. and the 4-H parade of fashion at 6:30 p.m. Also, the horse show will continue at 8:30 a.m. at NRS Arena.

FAIR QUEENS CROWNED – The 2017 Youth Fair Queens Contest was Monday night at the Wise County Fairgrounds. This year’s royalty includes 4-H Queen Michaela Jo Martin, Chico 4-H; runner-up Annika Lindt, Decatur 4-H; FFA Queen Reanna Fortune, Slidell FFA; runner-up Allison Raby, Bridgeport FFA; FCCLA Queen Ava Rose Brooks, Boyd FCCLA; and runner-up Haley Roberds, Alvord FCCLA.

BULLS EDGE EAGLES – Jesus Aguilar’s goal in the 52nd minute off an assist from Milton Iniguez gave the Bridgeport Bulls a 1-0 victory over the Decatur Eagles Monday night. Bridgeport took over first place in 3-4A soccer district with the victory.

PLAYOFF BASKETBALL – Decatur, Northwest and Slidell hit the floor for boys basketball region quarterfinals tonight. Decatur takes on defending 4A champion Dallas Lincoln at Richland High School at 7:30. Slidell heads to Blue Ridge at 7 to play Saltillo. Northwest faces Birdville at 8 at Coppell.

APPRAISAL DISTRICT PROGRAM – The Wise County Appraisal District is having a program, “PTAX 101 – Texas Property Tax Exemptions,” at 6 p.m. today at the appraisal district office, 400 East Business 380, in Decatur. Additional programs will be scheduled at various locations throughout the county based on public response. Call 940-627-3081 to register for this month’s program.

RAILROAD CROSSINGS CLOSED – The railroad crossing on Pioneer Road in Rhome will be closed 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday while the tracks are repaired. The crossing on 2nd Street will be closed 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.

GARDEN CLUB MEETING – Bridgeport Garden Club, which serves all of Wise County, will hold its monthly meeting 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bridgeport Community Center. The hands on program “Small Flower Arrangements” will feature Jane Burgess, owner of Chico Florist and Gifts. Lunch will be served. Call Deb Lewis, 443-415-4240.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Senior Care in Decatur is seeking volunteers to help with calling Bingo at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Call Kathy at 940-626-2817.

BOND MEETING – Chico ISD will hold an informational meeting regarding the bond issue 6 tonight at the Chico High School Auditorium.

CASA 101 – Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Wise and Jack counties will have CASA 101 6 tonight at the CASA office, 300 E. Pecan St., in Decatur. CASA 101 is an informal, Q&A get-together. Participants will meet current CASA volunteers and learn about the application process. RSVP to reserve a seat and a meal. Contact Recruitment Specialist Kayla Prock at 940-627-7535 or kayla.prock@casawise.org.

FUNERALS – Funeral for George W. Bates, 95, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Thursday at Victory Family Church in Decatur with burial at the Archer City Cemetery. Family visitation is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL for Jimmy Jones, 73, of Decatur is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the home of Jason and Carley Jones. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.