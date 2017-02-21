Tuesday, February 21, 2017

LINDSAY CHARGES PAST ALVORD – Lindsay opened the third quarter on a 14-0 run to open up a 19-point lead on the way to a 64-38 victory over the Alvord Bulldogs in the 2A Region II bi-district basketball game Monday in Bowie. Tristan Palmer led Alvord with 11 points.

PLAYOFF BASKETBALL – Bridgeport, Decatur, Northwest and Chico will play boys bi-district basketball games tonight. Bridgeport plays Dallas Carter at 8 at W.G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City. Decatur will face Dallas Pinkston at 7 in Coppell. Northwest takes on Sherman in Gainesville at 7. Chico will play Tom Bean at 8 at Denton Ryan. The Slidell Lady Greyhounds will play for a spot in the Class A Region III tournament, taking on Saltillo in the region quarterfinal at 7 in Trenton.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock, and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. today at Weatherford College Wise County. Dr. Davie Edwards will give a program on “Avulsion and Erosion on River Boundaries.”

COFFEE NETWORK – Wise County Chamber of Commerce’s February Coffee Network is 8-9 a.m. Wednesday at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. Speakers will include a representative from the City of Decatur and Dr. Keitha Story-Stephenson.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. They will discuss how the presidential election affected the group’s goals of securing Texas independence and what needs to be done going forward. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999, or go to freedomtexas.org.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Historical Society meets at noon Thursday in the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Dale Ellison will discuss his work cleaning up and restoring several old cemeteries in our area. Lunch will be served, so RSVP to the museum at 940-627-5586 by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE – Tickets are still available for Bridgeport Parks and Recreation’s Annual Daddy Daughter Dance Saturday at the Bridgeport Community Center. There are two dances, 5:30-7 p.m. and 7:30-9:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 per couple, $5 for additional daughter. The event will include dancing, refreshments, limo rides, pictures and more. Space is limited, and no tickets will be sold at the door. Call 940-683-3480.

UNITED WAY MEETING – The United Way of Wise County’s annual meeting is 5:30 p.m. next Thursday, March 2 at the Decatur Civic Center.

REALTOR MEETING – The Greater Denton/Wise County Association of REALTORS Wise County Membership Luncheon is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the Decatur Civic Center. John S. Baen, UNT Professor of Real Estate, will speak. Cost is $20 per person. RSVP to www.gdwcar.com or call 940-387-8212.

FUNERALS – Memorial for Jeffery Thatcher, 45, of Decatur will be held at a later date. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for William Davenport, 88, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Hugh Franklin “Mac” McCrary, 82, of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Timothy Don East Barger, 20, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins-Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Marvin W. Polson, 89, of Paradise is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Vanita Jeanette Coffee Sain, 80, formerly of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins-Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Joyce Witty, 85, formerly of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICES for Christie Littrell, 43, of Haslet and Louise Russell, 88, of Boyd are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Krystal Underhill Wilkins, 31, of Grapevine is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins-Boyd. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.