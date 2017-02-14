Tuesday, February 14, 2017

COLLEGE BOARD CREATES IMMEDIATE ADVISORY POSITION – The Weatherford College Board voted Monday night to immediately give Wise County an advisory position on the board. The motion, as first suggested by board member Mac Smith, said the position is non-voting, but whoever holds it would get to weigh in on Wise County issues. The action came after a 45-minute closed session. Wise County Judge J.D. Clark said: “An advisory position is a step in the right direction, but Wise County citizens deserve voting representation on the board, so we will pursue legislation that allows that. Ten years ago, board representation was not included in the original pitch for a Wise County campus, but over the past decade, it has become clear that there is a need for better communication and representation for the Wise County taxpayers, and we will continue to push for that outcome.” Last week the board suggested the same thing – an advisory position – but indicated it would not be created until after the board election in May. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

NORTHWEST CALLS $399 MILLION BOND ELECTION – The Northwest School Board yesterday called a $399 bond election for May 6. Bond funds are expected to address the district’s student population growth. The estimated maximum tax impact is 3.75 cents per $100 of taxable value.

RAINY DAY – Overnight rainfall amounts as of 7:30 a.m. include 1.49 inches in Rhome, 1.24 in Greenwood, 0.97 in Decatur, 0.85 in Alvord and 0.75 in Bridgeport. The National Weather Service has issued a small stream flood advisory for Wise County until 9:15 a.m. with rain chances continuing throughout the day.

PARADISE, NORTHWEST FALL – Brock knocked down five 3-pointers in the third quarter to build a 17-point lead on the way to a 48-38 win over the Paradise Lady Panthers in the 3A Region bi-district game Monday. Maddie Mitschke scored 15 points for Paradise. In 5A, Northwest fell to Denison 51-41.

GIRLS PLAYOFFS – Decatur, Bridgeport and Alvord girls teams open the playoffs tonight. Decatur meets Wilmer-Hutchins in a 4A Region II bi-district game at 7:30 at Frisco’s Lebanon Trail. Bridgeport faces Carrollton Ranchview at 7 at Saginaw High School. Alvord takes on Lindsay at 6:30 at Bowie. Follow updates @wcmsports on Twitter.

THREE WISE TEAMS AIM FOR DISTRICT TITLES – Decatur, Northwest and Slidell boys basketball teams enter tonight with chances to win district titles. Decatur will go to Sanger at 8 and can clinch the 9-4A crown outright with a win and an Argyle loss to Krum. If Decatur and Argyle both win they will be co-champs. Northwest can win the 6-5A title outright with a victory over Brewer. A loss could put it in a three-way tie with Brewer and Chisholm Trail. Slidell will meet Forestburg in a winner-take-all game in 21-A at Forestburg. Boyd closes the year at Nocona. Bridgeport welcomes in Gainesville. Bowie travels to Paradise. Chico plays host to Era.

CASA 101 – Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Wise and Jack counties will have CASA 101 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the CASA office, 300 E. Pecan St., in Decatur. CASA 101 is an informal, Q&A get-together. Participants will meet current CASA volunteers and learn about the application process. RSVP to reserve a seat and a meal. Contact Recruitment Specialist Kayla Prock at 940-627-7535 or kayla.prock@casawise.org.

EAGLE APPAREL – The Decatur High School Baseball Booster Club is selling Eagle apparel as a fundraiser. Purchase items online at decaturbaseball.itemorder.com. Orders must be submitted by Thursday.

UMPIRING CLINIC – ASA/USA Local Softball Umpiring Training for Decatur, Bridgeport, Chico, Paradise, Alvord and Boyd is 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Police Department. Contact Acie Raymond, 940-577-7373 or agrdirt@yahoo.com, for more information.

RELAY BENEFITS – Legend Bank in Alvord will sell chocolate-covered strawberries for $20 per dozen for the Carolyn’s Cookie Monsters Relay for Life team today. To order, call 940-626-2325. Legend Bank in Decatur will also hold a Valentine Gift and Bake Sale for Carolyn’s Cookie Monsters 9 a.m. to closing today.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meeting is 7 tonight at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center. Speaker Clay Patterson will provide a presentation of Col. Tom Green, 5th Texas Cavalry, in full dress.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Tommy Carlton, 58, of Bridgeport will be held at a later date. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Nelda Kay Smith, 75, of Azle. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Troy Cheek, 77, of Rhome is 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at Hawkins-Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for James Cash, 81, of Boyd is 2 p.m. Thursday at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Keith “Pat” Troutwine, 43, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Alvord Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for John “John Boy” Chesnut, 56, will be held at a later date. White Family Funeral Home in Bowie is handling arrangements.