Tuesday, August 8, 2017

ALVORD SHOOTING INVESTIGATION – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of two people in Alvord early Monday morning. Sheriff Lane Akin said deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 300 block of North Wickham Street around midnight and found two men with gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. Akin said one of the men had one gunshot wound while the other had multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims – identified as Rhett Barclay, 17, and Brent Dixon, 41 – were transported by Wise County EMS to Denton Regional Hospital. Akin said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Crime scene investigators were continuing to collect evidence and interview witnesses Monday to try to find out why the shooting took place and who is responsible. “At the outset, it looks like a night time burglary, but we’ll keep all options on the table,” Akin said. Officers did arrest one person who was at the house – Jessica Greer, 18 – for possession of methamphetamine as well as warrants out of Denton County.

DISD PROPOSES SAME TAX RATE – Following a budget workshop Monday, the Decatur School Board officially proposed keeping the 2017-2018 tax rate the same as the current rate. The proposed rate is $1.34 per $100 of taxable value, which includes $1.04 for maintenance and operations and $0.30 for debt service. That would require the use of $16,000 in fund balance. The proposed budget includes a 2 percent pay raise for teachers and sets first year teacher pay at $45,000, a $1,000 increase from last year. A public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the DISD Board Room. The board will also adopt the budget and tax rate following that hearing.

CHICO ISD APPROVES PAY RAISES – Chico ISD trustees Monday unanimously approved a 2 percent raise for salaried employees and a 3 percent raise for hourly employees. The board also approved changes to the district’s salary schedule.

BRIDGEPORT BOARD PROPOSES TAX RATE – Bridgeport School Board voted Monday to propose a tax rate of $1.24 per $100 valuation for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Under the proposal the maintenance and operations rate will be $1.04 per $100 valuation, with the debt service rate at 20 cents. The board plans to adopt both the budget and tax rate Aug. 28. There will be another regular meeting Aug. 14 and a budget workshop Aug. 21.

PARADISE, BRIDGEPORT TO MEET IN VOLLEYBALL OPENER – The Paradise Lady Panthers and Bridgeport Sissies will be trying to earn their first victories for their new coaches when they meet today in the season opener. With Danny Anderson on the bench, Paradise heads to Bridgeport for a 6 p.m. match against Morgan Mathews’ Sissies. Both teams started workouts just a week ago with their new coaches. After a quick couple of days of work, both went to scrimmages over the weekend. Other Wise County action Tuesday: Alvord at Valley View, 5 p.m.; Boyd at Sanger, 6 p.m.; Decatur at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.; Northwest at Mansfield, 6:30 p.m.

TOPPING OUT – Northwest ISD will have a “topping out” ceremony today at 10 a.m. for the new Leo Adams Middle School on U.S. 81/287 at Willow Springs Road. The school, being built next to V.R. Eaton High School, is named in honor of founding NISD board member Leo Adams of Justin. It will open in the fall of 2018.

AUGUST RAINFALL – After a dry start to the year, Wise County has rebounded with a wetter-than-normal summer so far. July’s rainfall total of 4.06 inches is more than 1.5 inches above the average 2.53 inches for the month. Since June 1, Wise County has received more than 10 inches of rain. Temperatures in the month of July ranged from a high of 102 on July 23 and 24 to a low of 66 on July 1.

EAST SIDE ALUMNI – East Side Alumni will hold its annual reunion at Candlewood Suites 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The group will also meet for church 10:45 a.m. Sunday at St. John Baptist Church, 904 N. Farm Road 51.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Cheryl J. Morgan, 68, of Decatur is 3 p.m. Sunday at Community Church in Decatur. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Mary Wampole, 64, of Decatur is pending at Jones-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Victor King Barnett, 68, is 1 p.m. today at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Home in Fort Worth.

SERVICE for Ninfa Lopez, 37, of Chico is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Lillian Foster, 85, of Richardson is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.