Tuesday, August 22, 2017

SHOOTING SUSPECT CAUGHT, CHARGED WITH MURDER — A 15-year-old boy wanted in connection with the shooting death of David Oakes, 49, of Rhome was arrested by Albuquerque, N.M., police around 11 p.m. yesterday. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said the boy has been charged with murder. “We received a tip last night that he was at a location in Albuquerque,” Akin said. “APD was contacted. They took him into custody without incident.” The shooting happened Friday night at a home on Private Road 4732. Officers responded and found Oakes shot multiple times. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.



JOHNSON SWORN IN AS CHIEF DEPUTY — Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson officially stepped down from his post Monday and was sworn in as Sheriff Lane Akin’s chief deputy. Johnson first worked for the sheriff’s office in the early ‘90s under newly-elected Sheriff Phil Ryan, and he said a vast experience of law enforcement experience since then has prepared him for this job. “All of that has led me to a point where I feel very capable of making a huge contribution to this department that’s already running at an extraordinary level under that banner of trust that the sheriff talked about,” he said, referencing Akin’s comments earlier in the ceremony. “I’m proud to be a part of it, and I look forward to every day, every minute, every second of it.” Callie Manning, who was appointed to fill Johnson’s vacant seat, was sworn in Monday during the same ceremony. She will serve as JP until someone is elected to the position in 2018. Read more in the midweek Messenger.

VOLLEYBALL MATCHES — The eighth-ranked Boyd Lady Yellowjackets will take on 2016 state tournament team Callisburg in their home opener at 5:30 tonight. In other action, Decatur faces 2016 3A runner-up Peaster at home at 6 p.m. Alvord takes on Gold-Burg at home. Bridgeport heads to Lindsay. Chico travels to Petrolia. Northwest is at Mansfield Summit. Paradise plays host to Ponder.

CHANCE OF STORMS — The National Weather Service forecast includes a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms tonight with chances increasing to 50 percent Wednesday. Today’s high temperature is expected to reach the mid-90s.

MEALS CLASS — An Easy School Day Meals Class will be held at 6:30 p.m. today at the Decatur Public Library. The class will include information about easy, tasty and quick school day meals. Call the library, 940-393-0290.

HEALTH FORUM MEETING — Due to inservice at the Weatherford College Wise County campus, the Wise County Health Forum monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday has been moved to the Decatur Conference Center.

MARY’S GIFT — Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. Currently scheduled dates are Aug. 23 and Sept. 27. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography, 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

CAREGIVER SEMINAR — The Alzheimer’s Association 2017 Summer Caregiver Seminar is 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the Decatur Conference Center. The topic is “Tips and Tools for Successful Dementia Care” with Heather McKay. Call 1-800-272-3900. alz.org/northcentraltexas.

CLAY SHOOT — The Wise Health Foundation is holding its annual clay shoot Friday at the Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds. Check-in is at 8 a.m., and the shoot starts at 9. Proceeds will help support Wise Health System programs, services and the purchase of new equipment. Visit wisehealthfoundation.com to register or sign up to be a sponsor. Call 940-626-1384.

FUNERALS — Memorial service for Bernice Bessire, 83, of Bridgeport is 7 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight.

SERVICE for Sharon Murphy, 77, of Rhome is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Homer Kemp, 71, of Newark is 10:30 a.m. today at Aurora Cemetery. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.