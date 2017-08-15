Tuesday, August 15, 2017

COUNTY TAX RATE HOLDING STEADY – Wise County commissioners Monday proposed keeping the tax rate the same as last year – 37.89 cents per $100 property valuation for fiscal year 2018. It will fund the $64.1 million budget, which was also proposed in Monday’s meeting. “It’s very similar to our current budget,” County Judge J.D. Clark said. “It didn’t change much. I guess in terms of most significant changes I’ve got someone retiring out of the maintenance department, and we’re not going to fill that position.” Wise County’s effective rate dropped slightly since property values increased this year. The effective rate, 37.56 cents per $100 valuation would raise the same amount of tax dollars as fiscal year 2017 with the property values for 2018. Because the proposed tax rate is higher than this year’s effective rate, more tax dollars will be raised, and commissioners must hold a series of public hearings on the tax rate and budget. The public hearings are 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28, just prior to the regular commissioners meeting and 7 p.m. Sept. 7. Both will be held at the Wise County Courthouse. Read more in the midweek Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

DECATUR COUNCIL PROPOSES TAX RATE – The Decatur City Council Monday proposed a tax rate of 70.5 cents per $100 valuation, a fraction of a cent higher than the current rate of 70.3 cents. The city is expected to keep the same tax rate, since Decatur historically proposes a tax rate slightly higher than the one that is eventually adopted in order to provide budgetary wiggle room in case of something unexpected late in the budget process. The proposed budget includes a 2 percent salary increase for employees and a number of capital expenditures. The council called for public hearings on the tax rate for 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and Sept. 5 and on the budget for Sept. 5. The tax rate and budget will be approved at the Sept. 11 meeting.

BRIDGEPORT PROPOSES SAME RATE – Bridgeport City Council voted Monday to propose a tax rate of 63.9 cents per $100 valuation, the same rate as last year. The city will hold two public hearings, on Aug. 28 and Aug. 31, before adopting the rate. The tax rate for fiscal year 2017-2018 is scheduled to be adopted at the council’s Sept. 11 meeting. Though Monday’s agenda called for proposing a rate of 66.45 cents per $100 valuation, the council decided not to raise taxes during discussions at the city’s budget workshop.

VOLLEYBALL ACTION – The Northwest Lady Texans play their home opener tonight at 6:30 against Arlington Lamar. Alvord welcomes in Forestburg. Boyd travels to Godley. Bridgeport faces Azle at home. Chico takes on Savoy at home. Paradise will battle Poolville on its home floor. The Decatur Lady Eagles play their home opener against Fossil Ridge.

CHICO MEET THE TEACHER – Chico Elementary School will hold Meet the Teacher night 6-7 tonight. A district-wide Title I presentation will take place 5:30-6 p.m. A snow cone truck will be at the event.

MOSQUITO FOGGING – The City of Decatur will conduct citywide mosquito fogging tonight beginning at 8 p.m. The pesticide being used is Masterline Kontrol 4-4. Residents are encouraged to stay indoors during the fogging process. Call the city at 940-393-0260 for more information.

CPR CLASS – Alvord Fire Department will hold a free Community Hands Only CPR class 9 a.m. Saturday in the education room of the station at 201 N. Trappier St.

PARADISE YOUTH RECREATION – Paradise Youth Recreation is now holding online registration for the Fall 2017 season. Registration will be online only. Age ranges by year from 2014 to 2001. Login to pyra.soccer@gmail.com to register, or contact soccer commissioner at pyra.soccer@gmail.com for more information. Last day to sign up is Saturday.

MEET THE TEACHER – Bridgeport Elementary School will hold Meet the Teacher Night 4:30-6 p.m. today.

OPEN STUDIO – The Wise County Messenger’s Joe Duty will open his studio to the public 5:30-7:30 tonight. Bring your own camera and your kids to try out back-to-school portraits in a studio setting. Duty will be on hand to provide advice. Call 817-999-3141. The studio is located in the southeast corner of the Wise County Messenger building, off East Pecan Street.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock and Mineral Society will meet tonight at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center, 200 E. Main. The program topic is water conservation. A potluck supper begins at 6:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome. Call 940-735-0361.

FUNERALS – Service for Debra George, 63, of Azle will be held at a later date. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

VISITATION for Linda Orr, 68, of Boyd is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins-Boyd.

SERVICE for Gene Trimble, 78, of Azle is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

SERVICE for Margarete Fowler, 89, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL for Mary Ella Weaver Marshall, 83, of Alvord is 6 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur with graveside service at Levelland City Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Frankie Hass, 88, of Springtown is 10 a.m. today at Salem Cemetery in Alba. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Ledger Paul Slimp, the infant son of Jody and Morgan Slimp of Alvord, is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Alvord Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Mary Wampole, 64, of Arlington is 2 p.m. Sept. 1 in the chapel at Jones-Decatur.