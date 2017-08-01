Tuesday, August 1, 2017

TRUCK DRIVER PARTIALLY EJECTED – An injured man was flown from the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover wreck near Alvord Tuesday morning. The accident occurred just before 4 a.m. on Farm Road 1655 around one mile north of Alvord. Texas Department of Public Safety Corp. Lantz Elliott said the driver of the 18-wheeler was southbound on FM 1655 and either fell asleep behind the wheel or took the curve too fast, coming off the roadway. The 18-wheeler rolled, partially ejecting the driver, who was flown to Denton City Medical by Air Evac Lifeteam 68. His name is being withheld pending notification of family members. In addition to DPS and Lifeteam 68, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Wise County Emergency Medical Services and Alvord Volunteer Fire Department responded. More information will be posted at wcmessenger.com as it’s available.

WRECK VICTIMS IDENTIFIED – Texas Department of Public Safety released Monday the names of the passengers involved in a single-vehicle fatal wreck on Greenwood Road Friday afternoon. DPS Trooper Jeremy Pope said four juveniles were driving back from a fishing trip when a deer ran across the road. The 15-year-old driver, whose name has been withheld by DPS pending further investigation, swerved to miss the animal and overcorrected, causing the SUV to roll. Pope said only one occupant was wearing a seatbelt, and two of the occupants were ejected. DPS Spokesperson Lt. Lonny Haschel said Wade Bates, 12, of Sunset was pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger Tyler Darland, 15, of Decatur was taken to Medical City Denton with injuries that were not life threatening, and passenger Braeden Malone, 12, of Decatur was taken to Cook Children’s with serious injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

VOLLEYBALL BEGINS TODAY – Wise County volleyball teams will start two-a-days today.

TOWN HALL MEETING – The city of Lake Bridgeport is having a town hall meeting today immediately following the 7 p.m. city council meeting.

RANCHERS’ GATHERING THIS WEEK – There’s still time to register for the 2017 Ranchers’ Gathering, which is Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. A trade show featuring more than 20 agriculture-related businesses will open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will start at 6. Cost is $10, which includes the meal and a chance at door prizes. Register at the Wise County Extension office, 206 S. State St., in Decatur. Make checks payable to the Extension Livestock Committee.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s Support Group of Wise County meets 6 p.m. today at Wise Health System, 609 Medical Center Drive, in Decatur. There will be a guest speaker.

LAST TECHNOCAMP – The last Northwest ISD TechnoCamp for this summer is Aug. 7-10, and registration ends Friday. NISD TechnoCamps are open to all students in and around Northwest ISD. technocamp.nisdtx.org

SUPPLY DRIVE – Wise Hope Crisis Center is holding its annual school supply drive for children whose lives have been touched by family violence. School supplies and monetary donations may be dropped off at the Outreach Office, 608 N. Bus. 81/287 in Decatur. Call Janice Watkins, 940-626-4585.

STUDENT ORIENTATION – McCarroll Middle School will have WEB (Where Everyone Belongs) orientation on Thursday for sixth, seventh and new-to-the-district eighth graders. Sixth-grade student orientation is 9-11:30 a.m. at the sixth grade campus, 1200 Eagle Drive, and seventh grade/new eighth grade student orientation is 1-3:30 p.m. at the seventh/eighth grade campus, 1201 W. Thompson. The purpose of the half-day retreat is to make the transition from elementary school to middle school and from the sixth grade campus to seventh grade a positive one.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Wise Alzheimer’s Group meets 7 p.m. today in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Michael Fortune, 41, of Bridgeport is 1:30 p.m. today at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Jones Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Mary Singleton, 96, of Bridgeport is 1 p.m. Saturday at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Lawrence Earl Horn, 85, of Lago Vista, formerly of Boyd, is 2 p.m. Saturday, at Grace Fellowship Church in Lago Vista.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Rex Rhoades, 66, of Sunset. Hawkins in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Nalene Roper, 63, is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.