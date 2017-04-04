Tuesday, April 4, 2017

SOCCER PLAYOFFS – The Decatur Eagles and Bridgeport Bulls look to continue their march in the 4A Region I playoffs today. Decatur takes on San Elizario at 4 at Midland’s Grande Stadium Schabauer. Bridgeport meets 3-4A rival Burkburnett at 6 in Burkburnett.

BASEBALL, SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – The Decatur Eagles and Lady Eagles close out the first half of 9-4A play at home against Sanger. The Bridgeport Bulls go to Gainesville. The Alvord Bulldogs head to Saint Jo and the Lady Bulldogs play a doubleheader with Muenster at home. The Boyd Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets play host to Jacksboro. The Chico Dragons take on Valley View at home. Paradise teams face Bowie at home. Northwest teams welcome in Brewer.

KINDERGARTEN ROUNDUP – Decatur’s Carson, Rann and Young Elementary schools will hold kindergarten roundup 5-7 p.m. today.

JOB FAIR – The Weatherford College Wise County campus will host a free job fair in conjunction with the North Central Texas Workforce Solutions office noon-4 p.m. Thursday. More than 20 employers will be present to accept applications and interview potential employees. The college is located between Decatur and Bridgeport at 502 Big Sandy Court in Bridgeport. Call the Workforce Solutions office at 940-382-6712.

DONATIONS NEEDED – Silent auction items are needed for the Cancer Survivor Dinner 6 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. Auction proceeds benefit Relay for Life, which will be held April 28 at the McCarroll Middle School track in Decatur. For information or to make a donation, call Earlene Niblett, 940-393-9524.

DAZZLE ME PINK – Wise Health Foundation is holding its 8th Annual Dazzle Me Pink Fashion Show and luncheon 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Decatur Civic Center. Funds raised support the Wise Health System Women’s Services and Mary’s Gift program offering free mammograms to underserved and uninsured women and men of Wise County. Visit Wisehealthfoundation.com to reserve your seat or table, purchase a raffle ticket (you don’t have to attend to win), or make a donation online. Call the Wise Health Foundation at 940-626-1384.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE JOB FAIR – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is having a job fair 4-7 p.m. today. There are opportunities for sworn law enforcement, corrections and communications. The sheriff’s office is at 200 Rook Ramsey Dr. in Decatur. Call 940-627-5971.

BAKE SALE – Decatur East Side Alumni will hold a bake sale Saturday at St. John Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until they sell out. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082 for more information.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s Support Group of Wise County Area meets at 6 p.m. today at the 609 Medical Center Drive in Decatur. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 tonight in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

FUNERALS – Service for Dora Brown, 86, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

VISITATION for Gregory Lee Brown, 60, of Newark is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Boyd.

FUNERAL for Correne Layne Travis, 81, of Aurora is 2 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is noon-2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.

NO SERVICE is planned for Aubrey Mae Johnson, the daughter of Devin McHenry of Chico. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Bonnie Lee Allen, 97, of Decatur is 1:30 p.m. today at Hawkins-Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery.

GRAVESIDE service for Bobbie L. Sessions, 77, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Alvord Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Cherry (Brown) Steagall, 73, of Paradise is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Paradise Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Darlene (Cordar) Thompson, 42, formerly of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Thomas Cemetery in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Jones-Bridgeport.