Tuesday, April 25, 2017

DECATUR WRECK – Two people were sent to the hospital Monday morning following a wreck on Farm Road 51 just south of Decatur. A witness said a car was southbound on FM 51 when it apparently ran off the road and struck a culvert near Cobb Rental, causing the vehicle to go into a roll and strike a parked vehicle. The vehicle narrowly missed striking two people standing in front of the business, one of whom was injured by flying debris, the witness said. Two people were transported to Wise Health System in Decatur where one of the victims was flown to a Fort Worth hospital. The wreck happened around 10 a.m. No other information was immediately available at the scene.

EXTENDED HOURS FOR VOTING – Early voting for the May 6 city and school elections takes place with extended hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today. A full list of voting locations was featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now. Also, today is the deadline for elections officials to receive applications for ballots by mail.

REGION GOLF – Decatur’s Dayne Chapman shot a 6-over 78 in the first round of the 4A Region II tournament. He is tied for 19th and three shots back of the third individual advancing medalist. In the 2A Region II tournament, the Chico girls are in fourth after a first round 445. Whitney Renfro shot 105, Jacie Green 108, McKenna Flake 110 and Claire Hill 122. The Alvord boys shot 438 led by Crese Redman’s 103. Clayton Machal fired 106, Tanner Petree 109, Russell Shrauner 120 and Clint Wright 128. Chico’s Willie Payne shot 104. At the 5A Region I tournament, the Northwest girls shot 352 and are in fifth place. Ashley Davis is tied for third with a 78. Madison Davis is 23rd with an 87. Calista Lothliam fired a 90, Madison Pate 97 and Katlyn Faglie 106.

BASEBALL – The Boyd Yellowjackets look to maintain a share of the 8-3A lead as they take on Henrietta at home at 7:30 p.m. Paradise faces 8-3A co-leader Jacksboro at home. Alvord closes the regular season at home against Lindsay. Chico welcomes in Era. Northwest will try to sew up the 6-5A title against Eaton.

FINAL BANK NIGHT – The final meeting and bank night for Wise County’s Relay for Life is 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Candlewood Suites in Decatur. All team captains must attend to turn in money and pick up T-shirts. Captains should also bring silent auction items – one basket per 15 team members.

CHAMBER LUNCH – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce luncheon is 11:30 a.m. today at the Eagle Activity Center, DISD’s multipurpose indoor practice facility behind the high school. Guests are asked to enter on U.S. Business 81/287 next to Carson and follow the driveway by the tennis courts and weight room to the parking area. Speaker is DISD Superintendent Rod Townsend.

TAX INFORMATION – The Wise County Appraisal District is offering PTAX 101 – Texas Property Tax Notice of Appraised Value and How to Protest 6 p.m. today at the WCAD office, 400 U.S. Business 380, in Decatur. This week’s program is the fourth in a series to help taxpayers better understand the Texas property tax system and responsibility of the appraisal district. Call 940-627-3081 to register.

HISTORICAL COMMISSION MEETING – The quarterly meeting of the Wise County Historical Commission is 1 p.m. Thursday in the G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity Street in Decatur. Lunch will be served at noon during the monthly meeting of the Wise County Historical Society, Inc. RSVP to the museum by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – Wise County United Way will hold its annual golf tournament Friday at The Resort on Eagle Mountain Lake. For more information or to enter a team, call Shawn Mann at 940-393-1679 or Terry Everett at 940-389-9060.

PATH TO THE PLATE – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Wise County is hosting a program to promote Texas agriculture and teach participants about the role agriculture plays in providing proper nutrition, preventing food waste and alleviating unsubstantiated fears about the food supply. The program will include a grilling workshop with tips on keeping grilling healthy without sacrificing flavor 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, and Thursday, May 4, at the Wise County Fairgrounds, Women’s Building. Cost is $15 per night or $25 for both nights. Call the Wise County Extension office, 940-627-3341, to reserve your spot.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. today in the lecture hall at the Weatherford College Wise County campus. The society will host guest speaker Diane Brownlee, who is a docent instructor at the Ross Perot Museum and the Heard Natural Science Museum. The topic will be “Earth’s Plate Tectonics.” Call 940-735-0361.

FUNERALS – Funeral for Dorothy June Taylor, 90, of Stoney/Ponder is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-7 tonight at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Olivia Holmes, 97, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Thursday at Oaklawn Cemetery pavilion in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Archie Brown Faires, 83, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Saturday at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church in Steele Creek, N.C. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.