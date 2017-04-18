Tuesday, April 18, 2017

RAINFALL TOTALS – Yesterday’s storms brought much-needed rain to our area. Rainfall totals included 2.1 inches in Cottondale, 2 in Alvord, 1.26 in Bridgeport, 1.15 in Decatur, 1 in Greenwood and 0.55 in Rhome. The rain is gone today, but Wise County is under a dense fog advisory until 11 a.m.

DECATUR FACES KRUM – On senior night, the Decatur Eagles face a big contest against Krum at 7:30 tonight. The Eagles are a game ahead of Krum in the 9-4A standings in third place. The Lady Eagles softball team faces league leader Krum at 5:30. Other games: Baseball – Bridgeport at Argyle; Aledo at Northwest; Nocona at Boyd; City View at Paradise; Era at Alvord; Chico at Collinsville. Softball – Bridgeport at Argyle; Aledo at Northwest; Nocona at Boyd; City View at Paradise; Collinsville at Chico.

TAX DAY – Today’s the deadline to file your taxes. To help ease the stress, Kona Ice will give out free cups of shaved ice noon-2 p.m. today outside the courthouse in Decatur as part of National “Chill Out” Day.

SCHOLARSHIP MONEY – Seniors from any Wise County school may apply for the Bridgeport Garden Club scholarship. Deadline is Wednesday, April 19. Local high school counselors have application information. If you have further questions, message the garden club on its Facebook page.

BAND BOOSTERS – Mighty Marching Maroon Band Boosters will have their monthly meeting 6 p.m. today at the Bridgeport High School Band Hall. They will discuss the upcoming Band Banquet and possible officers for next school year.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. Schedule your free mammogram today. Current dates available are April 26, May 24 and June 28. Visit Wisehealthfoundation.com to complete your online application, or call Wise Health System Mammography at 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation at 940-626-1384.

PESTICIDE APPLICATORS – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Wise County is offering certification training for private pesticide applicator 8:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, May 2, at the Extension office, 206 S. State Street, in Decatur. Cost is $60. The purpose of the training is to obtain a private applicator license from the Texas Department of Agriculture. This license will enable the applicator to purchase and apply state limited use and federally restricted chemicals on his land or land he has control of for the purpose of production of agricultural commodities. To sign up, call 940-627-3341.

VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT – Decatur Volleyball is hosting the Second Annual Fast 4’s volleyball tournament. The event will take place on the following Tuesdays: April 18, April 25, May 2 and May 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Decatur High School, and game play is from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $10 per player. Call Coach Mayfield at 940-577-2994.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Archie Brown Faires, 83, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, N.C. Coker-Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Judy Ball, 71, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Friday at the Balsora Baptist Church. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Royal James, 92, of Grapevine, formerly of Bridgeport, is pending at Jones-Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Scott Allan Arnn, 46 of Boyd is 1 p.m. today at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 2 in Boyd. Alexander’s Midway in Springtown is handling arrangements.