Tuesday, April 11, 2017

PURSUIT LEADS TO 2 ARRESTS – Two people were arrested after a short pursuit in a residential neighborhood in Decatur Monday afternoon. Lt. Gerald Wright with the Decatur Police Department said when officer Victor Monjaraz attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Carlos Flores, 23, of Chico around 2:15 p.m., Flores attempted to flee. Wright said that Flores also threw a rifle out the window. Monjaraz followed Flores back to a home in the 500 block of North Sewell Street and later found Flores inside. He was arrested for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence. A resident of the home, Gumaro Degraf, 22, was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug free zone.

DECATUR WINS THREE GOLDS IN TRACK – Decatur athletes won three gold medals in the field events at the 9-4A track championships Monday in Argyle. Autumn Finney won the long jump with a leap of 16-10. She finished third in the triple jump. Madison Kyle took first in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet. Isaac Hacker won the triple jump with an effort of 43-6. Mackenzie Whitaker jumped a personal best of 5-5 to finish second in the high jump. The running finals are set for Wednesday.

BOYD SWEEPS MEDALS IN 3200 – The Boyd Yellowjackets’ hopes of winning the 8-3A title received a jumpstart with a sweep of the medals in the 3,200. Connor Richardson won in 10:41 followed by Tristan Lemasters in second and Gauge Fahlin in third. Trace Barber won the 8-3A pole vault clearing 10 feet. Jacey Cate took the girls high jump title with an effort of 5-2. Lindsey Thorpe captured her third shot put crown with a toss of 36-9.

9-4A GOLF TOURNEY – Bridgeport senior Brooke Irion heads into today’s second round of the 9-4A golf tournament at Robson Ranch with a share of the lead after her opening round of 76. Katie Hudson fired an 81, Ashlie Lennard 110, Maycie Cortez 111 and Taite Read 127. The Sissies are tied with Frisco Lebanon with a 378. In the boys tournament, the Decatur boys start the second round in third place after shooting a 327 Monday. Argyle’s top team leads with a 296, The Argyle “B” team is second with a 325. Dayne Chapman turned in Decatur’s best score of 75. Bryce Elder shot 82, Caleb Bennett 84, Hayden Bennett 86 and Isaac Ille 88. Decatur’s second group is in fourth with a 375. Cade Montgomery shot 93, Tyler Chapman 94, Clay Gillispie 94, Holden Walker 94 and Ian Capporale 101.

BRIDGEPORT, DECATUR MEET ON THE DIAMOND – The Bridgeport Bulls will travel to Decatur tonight for a 7:30 first pitch at Eagle Field. The two softball teams will also meet, playing at 5:30. The rest of the county schedule: Baseball – Alvord at Muenster; Boyd at Holliday; Saint Jo at Chico; Paradise at Nocona; Northwest at Boswell. Softball – Alvord at Tioga; Boyd at Holliday; Lindsay at Chico; Paradise at Nocona; Northwest at Boswell.

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK EVENTS – Rhome Public Library is celebrating National Library Week with events throughout the week. Return late books and DVDs by Friday and fines will be forgiven. A “Learn about your Library” scavenger hunt for grades K-8 and the guessing game “How many books in the Library?” will take place today through Thursday. Winner will receive a prize. Movie and popcorn will be featured at 6 p.m. Thursday with a showing of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” STEAM activities will take place 4:30 p.m. today. Visit www.RhomePublicLibrary.org.

EASTER CRAFT – Chico Public Library will have an Easter Bunny craft event at 4 p.m. Thursday. Kids will get to make their own little rabbit and take it home with them. Registration is required, and only 20 spots are open.

LIBRARY EGG HUNT – The Decatur Public Library’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required. Call 940-393-0290 to sign up.

ABWN LUNCHEON – The Area Business Women’s Networking Luncheon is 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. Deadline to RSVP is noon today. Cost is $11. Email info@abwn.org for your reservation. Visit the website www.abwn.org for more information.

GT SCREENINGS – Alvord Elementary School gifted and talented screening for grades 1-5 will be conducted in May. Parents/guardians and teachers may nominate a student for this screening. Nomination forms may be picked up from the AES office front foyer. No student will be screened without a nomination form. All nomination forms must be returned to the AES school office before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

MARKER DEDICATION – The Wise County Historical Commission and the A.S. Johnston Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans are holding a dedication ceremony for a Texas Historical Commission subject marker honoring Captain George W. Stevens at 5 p.m. today. Capt. Stevens was a former Frontier Defender, Wise County Sheriff and early Texas Ranger. The marker location is on the east side of the Wise County Courthouse.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Richard Phillips, 93, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Rosemary Cannon, 70 of Bridgeport will be held at a later date. Jones-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Ella “May” Leverett, 89, of Bowie is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sullivan Funeral Home Chapel in Vernon with interment at Eastview Cemetery. She was the mother of Pat Wagner of Runaway Bay.