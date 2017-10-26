Thursday, October 26, 2017

SUMMER TODAY, WINTER TOMORROW – Today’s high is expected to reach the mid-80s this afternoon, but a major change is coming. A powerful cold front will sweep through the area tonight into Friday morning bringing strong north winds. A wind advisory has been issued from 9 p.m. today until 10 a.m. Friday. Friday’s high is expected to only be around 54 and a freeze warning will be in effect late Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures are expected to drop to near or below freezing.

VOTE EARLY – Early voting for the Nov. 7 election continues today with polls open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at four early voting locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St. Yesterday, 64 votes were cast.

FALL CARNIVAL/TRUCK-OR-TREAT – Carson Elementary PTO’s Fall Carnival and Truck-or-Treat is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at the school. The event will offer food, a cake walk, a silent auction, a photo booth, a truck-or-treat and games and prizes. Tickets, which are used to participate in all activities, can be purchased at the carnival. The concession stand accepts tickets or credit cards.

BUCKLE SHOW – Alvord Friends of FFA will hold a Steak and Chops Buckle Show (for cattle and pigs) Saturday at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. Registration is 7-8:30 a.m., and the show begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $25 per entry.

SPOOKTACULAR – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will hold its Spooktacular Fall Festival 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Community Center, 1102 Lawdwin Ave. The free event includes inflatables, train rides, carnival games, an inflatable corn maze and costume contest with free cotton candy and other treats on tap.

CHAMBER AUCTION – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce dinner and auction is 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Decatur Conference Center. This year’s theme is Halloween Under the Big Top. Come dressed in Halloween or circus attire for the costume contest. There will also be a silent auction and raffle. Austin Allsup, one of the top eight performers on season 11 of “The Voice” will perform. RSVP by calling 940-627-3107.

TRUNK OR TREAT – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur is having a trunk or treat 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

RANCH PICNIC – A picnic and concert fundraiser – Picnic at the Ranch – is 2 p.m. Sunday at the Flying V Ranch, 297 CR 1170, in Decatur. There will be food, drinks, live music, football and a silent auction. Proceeds support NBIA/BPAN research on behalf of Erica’s Angelic Efforts, a group supporting Erica Currin.

BOO BASH – Decatur’s annual Boo Bash is 3-7 p.m. Sunday on the Town Square. The event includes free candy, games, a cakewalk, live music, hay rides, bounce houses and a doggie costume contest at 5 p.m.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet at 7:30 tonight in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This group works to educate people about the sovereignty, security and self-sufficiency of Texas, and promotes its eventual independence. Anyone who wishes to learn more is invited. The group will discuss the new plans of the organization to work within the political system to further the goal of Texas Independence. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999, or go to freedomtexas.org.

FUNERALS – Service for Wesley Don Russell, 48, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Friday at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona. Family visitation is 6-7 tonight at the church. Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Bill Gholson, 74, of Bridgeport is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cundiff Baptist Church on 1810 in Jack County. Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Raymona White Kirkpatrick, 72, of Decatur is 10 a.m. today at Meador Funeral Home in Gainesville with burial at Fairview Cemetery.

NO SERVICE is planned for Jerry David Roberts, 73, of Decatur.

SERVICE for Gary Max Watson, 61, of Springtown is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.