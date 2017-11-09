Thursday, November 9, 2017

RAIN TOTALS – All of Wise County received a good soaking rain yesterday. Rainfall totals included 0.86 of an inch in Bridgeport, 0.83 in Rhome, 0.82 in Decatur, 0.8 in Greenwood and Cottondale, 0.75 in Paradise and 0.7 in Alvord. It will be partly sunny today with a high of 56 and an overnight low of 42.

HOLIDAY STORE – The Wise Health System Auxiliary’s Annual Holiday Store is Friday, Nov. 17, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at the hospital’s main lobby at 609 Medical Center Dr. in Decatur. It will include a bake sale, fresh poinsettia sale, a gift shop, silent auction and quilt raffle. A $5 lunch special will also be offered 11 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring a chili bowl, baked potato bar or salad bar with homemade desserts and beverages. Proceeds go toward new hospital equipment.

BAKE SALE – Bridgeport Varsity Cheer Boosters will host a bake sale at First Financial Bank of Bridgeport at 9 a.m. Friday.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation is offering a program called Mary’s Gift providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women and men of Wise County. Dates available are Nov. 15 and Dec. 27. Visit WiseHealthFoundation.com to complete your online application, or call Wise Health System Mammography at 940-626-1329 to apply and schedule your appointment today. Call the Wise Health Foundation at 940-626-1384.

ALVORD VETERANS PROGRAM – The Alvord Area Veterans will have a veterans program 9 a.m. Saturday at the Alvord Veterans Park, 1078 E. Business U.S. 81/287. Call Don Hill, 817-888-7830.

REALTOR LUNCHEON – Doug Shaw, general manager of Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District, will speak at the Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors (GDWCAR) luncheon 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Decatur Conference Center. Cost is $20. RSVP by calling 940-387-8212 or at www.gdwcar.com.

ANIMAL SHELTER CLOSED – The Wise County Animal Shelter will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day. It will reopen on Monday.

SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER – Light a Lantern for a Loved One is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Paradise soccer field. There are large, white and red lanterns available, as well as a limited number of mini lanterns in white or green. Pre-order a lantern by emailing Maggie Loney, maggiloney01@gmail.com. Cost is $9 each. Proceeds benefit the Zackery S. Loney Memorial Scholarship.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Decatur Spirit of Christmas applications are now available at the Decatur Public Library. Applications are due back Monday. Donations may be made at DATCU or First State Bank. The campaign has a fundraising goal of $13,000 by Dec. 1.

FUNERALS – Memorial graveside service for Susan Miank, 68, of Justin is 2 p.m. Saturday at New Fairview Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Joseph Jordan, 72, of Rhome is 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church in Boyd. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MASS of Christian burial for Karl “K.C.” Schoenthal, 54, of Paradise is 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Richland Hills with burial at DFW National Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Billy Williams, 22, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Belinda Hooper, 60, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Eula Mae Cook, 93, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Brian Eustace, 33, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. today at Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.