Thursday, November 30, 2017

FIRE DESTROYS BRIAR HOME – A Briar family lost their home Wednesday night when it caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Several fire departments were called to the scene at 139 Cedar Drive, but they were unable to save the mobile home. Boyd firefighter Sheridan Rhine said his crew could see smoke when they left the station, so they immediately called for mutual aid. “When we arrived, there were flames shooting out the windows, doors and roof, and there was a small grass fire,” he said. “Thankfully, we had enough people to get it under control quickly.” Scott and Ronda Hollon lived in the home with their daughter, Eva Hilburn; her boyfriend, Chaning Dodson; and the young couple’s 4-month-old daughter, Fallon. They all escaped without injury. “We were sitting in the living room eating pizza and watching TV when we heard a pop,” she said. “I looked and the window was glowing like fire. It spread in like five minutes.” At least one vehicle was also damaged in the blaze. Departments called to aid Boyd VFD included Cottondale, Newark, Briar, Reno and La Junta. Wise County’s Medic 3 also responded. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

PLAYOFF PEP RALLY – The Decatur High School pep rally is 10:30 a.m. Friday in the high school gym. The community is invited to attend and cheer on the Eagles before their 4A Division I regional game against Wichita Falls Hirschi. The game is 7 p.m. Friday at the C.H. Collins Complex in Denton.

HISTORICAL PLAY – Two encore performances are scheduled this weekend for the historical play “Eight Days in Paradise.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the G.C. Rann Auditorium in the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St., Decatur. Admission is $10. The play involves historical events about the 1933 kidnapping of Oklahoma oilman Charles Urschel by Machine Gun Kelley. Urschel was held captive in a farmhouse near Paradise for eight days until a $200,000 ransom was paid.

FOOD PANTRY OPEN SATURDAY – A mobile food pantry will be in the parking lot of the Decatur ISD Administration Building, 309 S. Cates St., 9-11 a.m. Saturday. It’s open to anyone in the community who needs help with groceries. The 18-wheeler full of food will come to Decatur the first Saturday of every month throughout the year.

RHOME TREE LIGHTING – The Rhome Veterans Group will have a tree lighting ceremony at the Rhome Veterans Park Saturday. Festivities will last from 1 p.m. to dusk.

LIGHTED PARADE – The Lights on Halsell Christmas Parade is 6 tonight in downtown Bridgeport. This year’s theme is “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

SEEKING VOLUNTEERS – Solaris Hospice needs volunteers. Those who choose to participate will undergo a background check, drug screening and TB testing. Training is provided. Contact Director of Volunteer Services Caitlyn Littlejohn at clittlejohn@solarisfamily.com or 940-627-1001.

CHRISTMAS CARDS IN THE PARK – Spaces are now being reserved for Christmas Cards in the Park, sponsored by Bridgeport Parks and Recreation. This is a holiday d cor program to offer businesses, civic groups, or individuals a chance to share their best wishes for the season with residents and visitors. There is no charge for a space. To reserve your spot or for questions call Bridgeport Parks and Recreation at 940-683-3480.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas meets 7 tonight in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This group promotes the sovereignty, security, self-sufficiency and eventual independence of Texas. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999, or visit freedomtexas.org.

FUNERALS – Service for John Haggard, 76, of Paradise is 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Cottondale with burial at Paradise Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Bailie Christine Jackson-Samford, 25, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at County Line Cowboy Church in Sunset with burial at Sunset Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.