Thursday, November 2, 2017

SCHOOL TRUSTEE ARRESTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGE – Northwest School Board member Mel Fuller resigned yesterday following his arrest Tuesday for possession of child pornography. According to Denton County jail records, Fuller, a Trophy Club resident, was arrested by Trophy Club police. He was released the same day after posting $25,000 bail. Northwest ISD issued the following statement regarding the arrest: “The Northwest ISD Board of Trustees and administration are aware of allegations and the arrest on Oct. 31 of Mr. Mel Fuller. NISD and the Board of Trustees were notified Nov. 1 of Mr. Fuller’s resignation from the school board. Mr. Fuller was elected by registered voters to the NISD school board, where he has served since 2008. The school board plans to discuss options regarding the vacancy, and an update will be provided when a decision has been made.”

CITIZENS GROUP WANTS ANNEXATION VOTE – Wise Citizens for Property Rights is petitioning for an election to end involuntary annexation in the county. The non-profit group, formed after Bridgeport announced involuntary annexation plans in September, received a copy of its petition from the Wise County Elections Office Tuesday. The petition calls for an election to classify Wise County as Tier 2 county as relating to municipal annexation under Senate Bill 6, which ends involuntary annexation in counties that vote to fall under Tier 2. The group has to gather 3,963 verifiable signatures from Wise County voters by May 1, 2018 to successfully petition for an election in November 2018. President Bryson Boyd said they are aiming for 6,000 signatures. The group will meet to discuss the petition and the current status of Bridgeport’s annexation plans at 6 p.m. Monday at the Lion’s Club in Bridgeport.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS – The Decatur Lady Eagles take on Melissa at Frisco Heritage at 7 tonight in the area round of the 4A Region II playoffs. Boyd will face Clyde at 7 p.m. in Graham in 3A Region II area match.

ART BEAT – The Greater Wise Arts Alliance hosts its first Art Beat street festival 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. GWAA member Cindy Wood said they’re expecting to see 20-25 vendors selling unique artworks. Art types include watercolors, pottery, sculpting, quilting, barbed wire art, jagged glass art and more. Some of the artists will do demonstrations throughout the day, and children can make their own crafts in the kids’ painting corner.

DECATUR SWIRL – The Decatur Swirl is 6-9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Decatur. The event, sponsored by Decatur Main Street, features wine, food, shopping and music from Jarrod Morris. Purchase tickets at www.decaturswirl.com. For information call Decatur Main Street at 940-393-0340.

MEAT SALE – The Knights of Columbus Council 9644 is holding its annual smoked meat sale. Turkeys ($40), briskets ($70) and hams ($45) will be smoked in the parking lot of the Assumption of the Blessed Mary Church in Decatur Nov. 18 and can be picked up at the church on the following day. Call 940-389-6735 to order.

FOOD PANTRY OPEN SATURDAY – A mobile food pantry will be in the parking lot of the Decatur ISD Administration Building, 702 E. Carpenter St., 9-11 a.m. Saturday. It’s open to anyone in the community who needs help with groceries. The 18-wheeler full of food will come to Decatur the first Saturday of every month throughout the year.

BLOOD DRIVE – Decatur Church of Christ is having a blood drive with Carter Blood Care 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Carter bus will be parked in the church parking lot at the corner of Farm Road 51 South and Preskitt Road. To make an appointment, call the church at 940-627-1912. Walk-ins are welcome.

RELAY KICKOFF – Relay For Life of Wise County Kickoff is 6-7 p.m. Monday at Candlewood Suites in Decatur. Everyone who wants to learn about Relay For Life, join a team or form a team is invited. For more information call Chet Nibblet, 940-627-4356; Gina Tackett, 940-389-9309; or Kathy Hughes, 940-255-2944.

CHAMBER LUNCHEON – Wise County Chamber of Commerce November Luncheon is noon-1 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Conference Center. Representative Phil King will be guest speaker. Lunch is $12 per person. RSVP via email to info@wisecountychamber.com or purchase your tickets at www.wisecountychamber.com.

VOTE EARLY – Early voting for the Nov. 7 election continues today with polls open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at four early voting locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St. Yesterday’s vote total was 41.

GARDEN CLUB MEETING – The Bridgeport Garden Club, which serves all of Wise County, meets 11:30 a.m. today at the Bridgeport Community Center. The program will be “Pet Friendly Plants” presented by Veterinarian Technician Emma Bowman. Lunch will be served and all are welcome. The club will have an extended program following at the Bridgeport Library about Gardening Apps. Call Deb Lewis at 443-415-4240

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Richard L. Boykins, 73, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Alvord. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Tayslea Alyvia Knabe, the infant daughter of Richard Knabe and Rachael West of Decatur, is 2 p.m. Monday at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Larry Cox, 70, of Rhome is 1 p.m. Monday at Speedway Christian Fellowship in Justin. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Joseph Jordan, 72, of Rhome is 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Trinity Baptist Church in Boyd. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Susan Jones, 68, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Windell Lamance, 91, of Boyd is 10 a.m. today at Garvin United Methodist Church with burial at Garvin Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Ruby Solomon, 88, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Friday at Aurora Baptist Church with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Boyd.

FUNERAL for Doyle Jackson, 81, of Boyd is 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Boyd with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

FUNERAL for Elmer White, 85, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Paradise Cemetery.

MEMORIAL service for Steven V. Shurbet, 70, of Chico is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wise County Park on Lake Bridgeport. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Norma Jean Allison, 76, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Church in Decatur.