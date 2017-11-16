Thursday, November 16, 2017

STATE VOLLEYBALL – The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets take on Goliad in the 3A semifinal at the University Interscholastic League volleyball championships at 11 a.m. today at the Culwell Center in Garland. Follow updates at @wcmsports on Twitter. The winner will play for the state title at 11 a.m. Saturday.

HUDSON SEEKS 6TH TERM – County Treasurer Katherine Hudson announced this week she will seek re-election in 2018. Hudson will run as a Republican in the March 6 primary. If re-elected, it will be her sixth full term in office. Read more in the weekend paper on newsstands Saturday.

VOTER REGISTRATION CARD MAILOUT – The Wise County Elections Office will be mailing out the new voter registration cards over the next couple of weeks. The cards will be sent out in different batches according to the unique voter number, not alphabetically, so spouses may not get their cards on the same day. If you don’t receive your card by Dec. 11, call the elections office at 940-626-4453.

OFFICE CLOSED FOR TRAINING – The Veteran Service Office in Decatur will be closed Friday for quarterly training in Dallas. The office will reopen Monday morning at 8 a.m.

BAKE SALE – Bridgeport Band Boosters will hold a bake sale to benefit the band 9 a.m.-noon Saturday and Monday at Lowe’s Grocery in Bridgeport. To donate baked good, bring items before 9 a.m.

BROILER ORDERS DUE – Anyone planning to show broilers at the 2018 Wise County Youth Fair must order them by Dec. 8. Cost is $43.50 per 25 birds. Each exhibitor is required to order 25 birds each. 4-H members should turn in their orders and payment to the Extension Office. Ag students should turn in the orders and payment to their ag teachers. Call 940-389-5388.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Genealogical Society meets 6:30 tonight at the Decatur Public Library. Dale Ellison will present a program titled “Fixing Cemeteries and Finding Ghosts.” Ellison has spent thousands of hours repairing neglected cemeteries. The program is free for members and $5 for visitors.

REALTOR LUNCHEON – Doug Shaw, general manager of Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District, will speak at the Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors (GDWCAR) luncheon 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Decatur Conference Center. Cost is $20. RSVP by calling 940-387-8212 or at www.gdwcar.com.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51, Decatur (front lobby). This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. This month, Wise Health System and Angels Care Home Health are sponsoring a “Pamper Me Potluck.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite dishes to share with the group. Students from Weatherford College and representatives from Fit-N-Wise will provide manicures and chair massages. Call Dennis McCreary, 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber, 940-626-2457.

FUNERALS – Services for Lyndon L. Jones, 86, and Dorotha Small, 96, both of Decatur are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for June Caldwell, 85, of Chico is 2 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Pleasant Grove No. 3 Cemetery in Chico. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL graveside for Belinda Hooper, 60, of Bridgeport is 3:15 p.m. Friday at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Eleanor Kay Howard, 56, of Boyd will be held at a later date. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Bessie Bell Watson, 86, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Henry “Hank” Tagle, 70, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones-Decatur.