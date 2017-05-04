Thursday, May 4, 2017

CRUISE NIGHTS – The first Cruise Night on the Courthouse Square is Saturday in downtown Decatur. Registration is 4-7 p.m., $10 per vehicle. Judging begins at 7 with awards given at 8. Stores and restaurants will be open late.

APRIL RAINFALL – For the third month in a row, Wise County saw below average rainfall. Decatur received 2.78 inches of rainfall in April, below the average of 3.36 inches for the month. Since Jan. 1, Wise County has received only 8.47 inches of rain. Temperatures in the month ranged from a high of 88 on April 25 to a low of 37 on April 7.

IMMUNIZATION CLINIC – The Texas Department of State Health Services is having an immunization clinic 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. To be eligible, children must be American Indian, an Alaskan native, underinsured, no insurance or on Medicaid. Bring the child’s shot record and Medicaid card. CHIPS is not accepted. Call 940-665-9315, option 5.

SUPPORTING THE ARTS – Kickstart for the Arts, benefiting the Greater Wise Arts Alliance, is 6-10 p.m. May 11 in downtown Bridgeport at 12th and Halsell Streets. Food will be by Chef Debra Workman with the Mask House, and there will be a street dance featuring Jake Hooker. There will also be an art auction, art display and cash bar. Advance tickets are $275 for a table of eight or $40 per person, $20 for music only. At the door pricing is $50 and $30. Tickets may be purchased at the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, 940-683-2076.

BARBECUE COOKOFF – Butterfield Stage Days Barbecue Cookoff is Saturday, May 13, at Harwood Park in downtown Bridgeport. Cooks’ meeting is 7 p.m. Friday, May 12. Entry fee is $125. Categories are pork, spare ribs, chicken, brisket and beans. Register online at bridgeportchamber.org or at the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, 812A Halsell Street.

CONCERT – Heaven’s Harbor Quartet will perform a free concert 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Faith Baptist Church, 2882 W. U.S. 380, Decatur. A love offering will be accepted.

DONATIONS NEEDED – Senior Care in Decatur is seeking donations of jewelry (long necklaces) for Bingo prizes. Call Kathy at 940-626-2817 for information or drop off at Senior Care in Decatur.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. Valid driver’s license required; background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St, Suite A, Decatur.

FUNERALS – Funeral for Willie Mae Peysen Peel, 81, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur with burial at Hopewell Cemetery in Alvord. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Georgia A. Mount, 104, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday, May 12 at First Baptist Church in Alvord followed by graveside service at 2 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Vernon. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Martha Moore, 84, of Lake Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for John Greenwood Jr., 52, of Chico is 2 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Fellowship Church in Chico. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for June Lee Jones, 59, of Chico is 4 p.m. Monday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Leslie Faye Bailey, 48, of Terrell is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.