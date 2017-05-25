Thursday, May 25, 2017

BRIDGEPORT ISD NAMES SUPERINTENDENT LONE FINALIST – Bridgeport School Board named Brandon Peavey, the superintendent of Hardin ISD, as its lone finalist for superintendent on Wednesday. Peavey, who has been a teacher and principal and worked as superintendent for 2A and 3A schools, was one of six final candidates the board interviewed. “I think he’s going to be a great hire,” board President Tom Talley said. “He’s a very personable, outgoing individual.” The board must wait 21 days before officially naming Peavey superintendent.

PRELIMINARY TAX VALUES – The Wise County Appraisal District released preliminary tax values this week, and, as expected, real estate values increased across the board, in some entities by double digits. Mineral, business and industrial values are still decreasing across the county. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger.

ELDER PITCHES EAGLES INTO REGION FINAL – Decatur ace Bryce Elder struck out seven of the first eight batters he faced. He finished with 10 strikeouts and allowed only one hit in six and one-third innings during the Eagles 2-0 victory over Gilmer in the 4A Region II semifinal. Trey Penny knocked in the game’s only two runs with a two-out triple in the fifth inning. Decatur moves on to the region final for the second time in program history.

DECATUR GRADUATION – Decatur High School will hold graduation at 5 p.m. today at the University of North Texas in Denton.

DUCKS SEEKING HOME – Dozens of ducks are looking for new homes after being removed from a home in Wise County last week. The Humane Society of North Texas removed 89 adult ducks and 55 ducklings in addition to a piglet, five rabbits, two kittens and 10 guinea hens. Sandy Shelby, senior director of development and communications at HSNT, said a woman who owned the animals moved and left power of attorney for all the animals and property to her friend and the friend became overwhelmed with the number of animals, so she turned them over to the HSNT. Those interested in adopting can email Kim Meek at kmeek@hsnt.org.

OFFICE CLOSED – The Veteran Service Office will be closed Friday for staff to attend quarterly training in Dallas. The office will reopen 8 a.m. Tuesday.

CAR SHOW – Best Value Rhome Pharmacy is hosting the “First Responders Rhome Pharmacy Car Show” 1-6 p.m. Saturday at 400 S. Main in Rhome. All proceeds go to the Rhome Police Department. To enter your vehicle visit www.bestvaluepharmacies.com/car_show_2017 or call 817-638-5561.

MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its annual Memorial Day Program at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Park in Decatur. Judge Melton Cude will be the guest speaker.

SUMMER READING CLUB – The Decatur Public Library is having a Summer Reading Club Kick-Off Party 4-6 p.m. today. The party will include many activities and registration for the Summer Reading Club. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Thomas Andrew Fowler, 65, of Boyd is 2 p.m. today at Boyd Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Ray Everett Garrett, 65, of Boyd is 1 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Boyd. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Rosemary Mills, 77, of Springtown is 11 a.m. June 1 at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

MEMORIAL graveside service for Bonnie Waters, 73, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Bridgeport, is 10 a.m. June 23 at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Holman Colston, 69, of Rhome is 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Sanger. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.