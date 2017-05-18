Thursday, May 18, 2017

JOINER RESIGNS FROM WEATHERFORD COLLEGE – Weatherford College Wise County Dean Dr. Matt Joiner resigned Wednesday. He has accepted an administrative position at the Region 11 Education Service Center in Fort Worth where he will assist independent and charter schools served by the center as they prepare their students for post-secondary educations and workforce and career readiness. In a letter to college staff, Joiner said working together they had accomplished great things. “Our mutual goals of student access and success have never wavered,” he said. “Our strong commitment to our local communities has remained solid. Our shared vision for the future of our campus and institution has endured despite intermittent challenges. It is my hope that the recent administrative and board of trustees changes at WC, coupled with the opportunity for new leadership in my capacity on our campus, will provide WCWC with the fresh start it deserves.”

STORMS IN FORECAST – After a slight chance of storms this morning, rain chances increase to 50 percent this afternoon and tonight. Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats, according to the National Weather Service.

DECATUR, NORTHWEST START REGION QUARTERS – The Decatur Eagles and Northwest Texans start region quarterfinal series tonight. The Eagles face 9-4A rival Sanger in game one at 7:30 in Argyle. Game two is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday and game three 2 p.m. Saturday. The Texans take on Colleyville Heritage in a 5A Region I series at UT-Arlington. Game one is at 7:30 tonight. Game two will be at the same time Friday and game three, noon Saturday.

WASHER TOURNAMENT – Decatur FFA is having a washer tournament and fish fry Saturday at Decatur High School’s ag building. The tournament starts at 3 p.m., and dinner will be served starting at 6. Entry fee is $60 per team and includes two meal tickets. A single meal ticket is $10. Tickets can be purchased from FFA members or an ag teacher. Register for the tournament at decaturffa.weebly.com. All proceeds will go toward Decatur FFA to send members to judging contests and state convention.

MOVIE NIGHT/BOOK SALE – Chico Public Library will host Movie Night 6:30 Friday night. The movie will be “A Dog’s Purpose.” Also, the library will hold a book sale 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the CPL Book Room at Chico City Hall, 400 S. Hovey St. All Proceeds benefit CPL programs and collection development. Price is 25 cents for paperback, $1 for hardcover/audio, $2 for DVD movies and 50 cents for music. Call 940-644-2330.

PICNIC IN THE PARK – The First United Methodist Church of Boyd will hold Picnic in the Park at Snodgrass Park 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The picnic will feature hot dogs and hamburgers and will be a chance for people to meet their neighbors.

SPRING PICNIC – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a Spring Picnic 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Historical Museum under the trees. In case of inclement weather, it will move indoors to the museum stage on the second floor. There will be no formal meeting. The DAR will furnish a meat dish; bring your favorite side to share. If possible, bring a table as well as a chair and serving utensils for your dish. Call Cecily Pegues at 817-528-8412.

CEMETERY MEETING – The Aurora Cemetery Annual Meeting is 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cemetery Pavilion, 509 Cemetery Road in Aurora.

BBQ CHALLENGE JUDGES NEEDED – Judges are needed for the 4th Annual Eighter from Decatur BBQ Challenge June 3 at the Wise County Reunion Grounds Pavilion. Visit www.volunteersignup.org/B9B8X to sign up. Text 940-626-9069 or email pyland.rottner@gmail.com for information.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51, Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. Casey Rauschuber will speak to the group about stroke management and the services that are available to assist stroke overcomers and their families. Call Dennis McCreary, 817-307-9588 or Rauschuber, 940-626-2457.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Honey Dennis, 78, of Lake Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Saturday at West Side Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Donald Eugene “Donnie” Grooms, 57, of Chico is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Crafton Norwood Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Judy Teal, 73, of Rhome is 2 p.m. Friday at Aurora Baptist Church. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Gary W. Traylor, 59, of Rhome is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Wanda Jane “Janie” Saulter, 84, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Murtie Pearl Bounds, 73, of Springtown is 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Boyd. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Larry Barnett, 64, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Robbin Martinez, 37, formerly of Bridgeport is 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Lions Hall.