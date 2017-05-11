Thursday, May 11, 2017

COLLEGE BILL PASSES SENATE – House Bill 2194, which will give Wise County voting representation on the Weatherford College board of directors, passed through the State Senate Wednesday by a 26-4 vote. The bill, originally submitted by State Rep. Phil King, was sponsored in the Senate by State Sen. Craig Estes. It will now be sent to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature. Under HB 2194, the Wise County Commissioners Court may appoint a representative to the board to begin a two-year term starting in December of 2017.

BASEBALL PLAYOFFS – The Decatur Eagles start their 4A Region II area series against Melissa at 7:30 tonight in Argyle. Game 2 will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Argyle and third game, if necessary, at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Northwest Texans begin a 5A Region I area series against Birdville with a game one road game at 7:30 tonight. The series moves to Northwest at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the second game. The third game, if necessary, is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Alvord’s 2A Region II area series with Sam Rayburn gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Denton Braswell. The series will conclude at 2 p.m. Saturday with game two and the third game, if necessary, following.

RAINFALL – Overnight rainfall totals included 0.18 of an inch in Rhome, 0.15 in Bridgeport, 0.11 in Decatur and 0.1 in Greenwood. Today’s forecast includes a 30 percent chance of rain.

SUPPORTING THE ARTS – Kickstart for the Arts, benefiting the Greater Wise Arts Alliance, is 6-10 tonight in downtown Bridgeport at 12th and Halsell Streets. Food will be by Chef Debra Workman with the Mask House, and there will be a street dance featuring Jake Hooker. There will also be an art auction, art display and cash bar. Advance tickets are $275 for a table of eight or $40 per person, $20 for music only. At the door pricing is $50 and $30. Tickets may be purchased at the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, 940-683-2076.

BUNCO FUNDRAISER – The Boyd Education Foundation’s annual Bunco Gone Wine fundraiser is 6 p.m. Friday at the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. Tickets are $25; $15 for Boyd ISD staff. The event will have a taco bar, raffles and silent auction. Wine will be provided. Must be age 21 or older.

MUSICAL – The St. John Baptist Church, 904 N. Farm Road 51 in Decatur, will host a musical 6 p.m. Saturday. Various groups will perform, and the public is invited to participate.

BOOK TO MOVIE DISCUSSION – The Rhome Public Library Teen group (ages 12 to 18) will discuss the book “Because of Winn Dixie” 1 p.m. Saturday. Copies of the book and eBooks are available.

CUB SCOUT RALLY – Cub Scout Troop 115 will hold a rally 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church Decatur Wesley Center. Rally will include games, prizes, refreshments and membership information. Call Dustin Wyatt, 940-389-1977.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce third annual golf tournament is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Decatur Golf Club, 211 Country Club Rd. Cost is $400 for a four-person team. It includes a golf cart, meals, goody bag and drinks. There is a $400 cash prize entry for teams who register no later than May 12. Contact Kayla Prock, 940-399-3291, artgirl7.kp@gmail.com.

SPRING CONCERT – Wise Youth Strings Ensemble’s spring concert is 7-8 tonight at The Stage, 1009 Halsell St., in Bridgeport. The free concert will feature senior and junior youth ensembles. Visit youthviolins.org.

FUNERALS – Service for Helen Yale, 73, of Alvord is 2 p.m. today at First Baptist Church of Alvord with burial at Alvord Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Carin Ranta, 50, of Haslet is 11 a.m. Saturday Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Georgia Pratt, 69, of San Antonio is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Norman Dale Woodard, 71, of Boyd is 1 p.m. today at Hess Cemetery in Altus, Okla. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for F. Robert Goynes, 67, of Chico is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Michael R. Patterson, 62, of Paradise is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Debbie Evrard, 56, of Boyd is 1 p.m. today at Pope Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Cora Mae Greenwood, 80, is 11 a.m. today at the Forestburg Church of Christ with burial at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg. White Family Funeral Home in Bowie is handling arrangements. She was the mother of Leresa Greenwood of Alvord.

MEMORIAL service for Robbin Martinez, 37, formerly of Bridgeport is 4 p.m. May 20 at the Bridgeport Lions Hall.

MEMORIAL service for Georgia A. Mount, 104, of Decatur, is 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Alvord, followed by graveside service at 2 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Vernon. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling the arrangements.

SERVICE for Murtie Patterson Bounds, 73, of Springtown is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.