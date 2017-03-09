Thursday, March 9, 2017

BLAND NAMED FINALIST FOR SNYDER SUPERINTENDENT – Bridgeport Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland was named the lone finalist for the Snyder ISD superintendent position Tuesday night. The board in Snyder will have to wait 21 days to officially name Bland superintendent, but Bland told the Wise County Messenger Wednesday that he plans to accept the job. “My wife and I, both our families are in West Texas, and this puts us about an hour away from her mother,” Bland said. The Bridgeport school board will meet Thursday, March 23, and Bland said he expects the timeline of his resignation and exit to be discussed then. Bland has been superintendent of Bridgeport since 2006.

NORTHWEST BIDS FOR TITLE SPOT – The Northwest Texans will play in the 5A semifinal against Fort Bend Marshall at 8:30 tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Northwest is making its state tournament debut.

BRIDGEPORT HOOPS COACH RESIGNS – Bridgeport basketball coach Alan Green stepped down from his post Wednesday. He plans to remain in the district and teach. Green led the Bulls to the 4A title in 2015 and four straight playoff appearances.

BOYD, BRIDGEPORT TRACK MEETS – Boyd and Bridgeport will host track meets today.

NO. 4 EAGLES OPEN BROCK TOURNAMENT – The Decatur Eagles remained at No. 4 in the new 4A Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll Wednesday. The Eagles will begin play in the Brock Tournament at 3 today against Grandview.

COALITION MEETING – The Wise County Community Coalition will meet noon-2 p.m. Monday at Pizza Hut in Decatur. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

PLANT SALE – Decatur FFA Greenhouse will be open 1-5:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday to sell hanging baskets and bedding plants. The greenhouse is located behind Decatur High School.

CASA 101 – Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Wise and Jack counties will have CASA 101 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at the CASA office, 300 E. Pecan St., in Decatur. CASA 101 is an informal, Q&A get-together. Participants will meet current CASA volunteers and learn about the application process. RSVP to Kayla Prock at 940-627-7535 or kayla.prock@casawise.org.

PASTURE MANAGEMENT – The Wise County Pasture Management Workshop is today at the Bridgeport Community Center, 1102 Lawdwin Ave. Registration is 10:30 a.m., and the program starts at 11. Topics will include optimizing your pasture fertilizer dollars, pest management, and weed control in pastures. Cost is $15. Call Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to sign up or with questions, 940-627-3341.

FUNERALS – Services for Amanda Wells, 33, of Boyd and William Childress, 77, of Rhome are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Paul Howard, 71, of Forestburg is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Forestburg Baptist Church. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL for Jeffery Thatcher, 45, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Oaklawn Cemetery pavilion. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Ann “Granny Ann” Gregg Thornton, 87, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Billy Shawn, 74, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Thomas Charles, 34, of Chico is 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.