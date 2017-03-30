Thursday, March 30, 2017

COUNTY FINANCES IN ORDER – Outside auditor Snow Garrett Williams gave Wise County a clean report on its financial audit for fiscal year 2016. Firm representative Kathy Williams told county commissioners Tuesday the fund balance at the end of the year was $25.7 million, which included $4.1 million in the general fund, $7.3 million in lateral roads and $8.5 million in capital projects. Total revenues were $51.4 million, while expenditures were $53.2 million, the difference of which was covered by other funding sources and transfers. The county’s net capital assets, which includes land, buildings, improvements, roads, bridges, machinery and equipment, totaled $73.7 million in FY 2016. Read more about the audit in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands Saturday.

FIT-N-WISE INVITATIONAL – Decatur will host the Fit-N-Wise Invitational today at the high school track. The meet starts with field events at 4 and running finals begin at 5:45. Alvord, Boyd and Paradise track teams will compete in the Jacksboro Invitational. Bridgeport is headed to the Bulldog Relays in Millsap.

SOCCER PLAYOFFS – The Decatur Eagles and Bridgeport Bulls will play 4A Region I area matches Friday. Decatur will take on Pampa at 6 p.m. at Eagle Stadium. The Bulls face Borger at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

BENEFIT TOURNEY – A 3-on-3 basketball tournament benefiting Garrett Ragsdale is 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Boyd High School gym. Cost is $125 per team, five-player maximum. The deadline to register is April 5. Garrett, a 2014 BHS graduate, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Money raised will go toward his medical expenses. Volunteers are also needed to referee, work the concession stand, take money at the gate and donate items for a bake sale. To participate as a player or volunteer, call Alissa Gordon, 940-273-1540.

AMPUTEES IN MOTION – KC Mitchell will speak at the Amputees in Motion meeting Tuesday, April 4, at Bono’s Chophouse and Saloon in Decatur. Call 903-746-5091 or email aimDecatur@yahoo.com.

PRE-K REGISTRATION – Bridgeport Elementary School is having pre-kindergarten registration 3:45-5 p.m. April 3 and 10. Pre-k students must be 4 years old by Sept. 1 and meet income eligibility standards and/or be unable to speak or comprehend English. Bring the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of residence and a photo ID of the person enrolling the student.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 tonight in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St. in Decatur. The group will discuss what steps should be taken to further its goals of securing Texas’ independence. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999 or visit freedomtexas.org.

FUNERALS – Service for Valente Fernandez Jr., 23, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. today at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Janice Marie Webb, 76, of Rhome. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for William Franklin Goolsby, 87, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Barbara Jones, 83, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Aurora Baptist Church with burial at Knob Hill Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for William D. Davenport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Place, 605 W. Mulberry in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Cy (Cecil V.) Young, 97, is 2 p.m. Friday at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.