Thursday March 23, 2017

FORMER SCHOOL BUS DRIVER SENTENCED – Leonard Satanta Bradford, 43, of Bridgeport was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14. Bradford was a former school bus driver for Bridgeport ISD who also drove children to the city pool during the city’s summer camp program. Investigators found evidence that Bradford sexually abused numerous children while playing with them in the pool. Court documents indicate the three victims were 9, 10 and 11 at the time of the abuse. He has remained in the Wise County Jail since his arrest Jan. 27 of last year.

ACCIDENT – A teen was transported to Wise Health System after an two-vehicle wreck on Farm Road 51 South at Medical Center Drive in Decatur Thursday morning. Edward Anguish, 17, of Decatur was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident at 6:10 a.m. Anguish’s minivan collided with a Jeep driven by Payeton Becker, 20, after it crossed from the northbound lane into southbound traffic. “The minivan driver said he fell asleep and veered into the other lane,” said Decatur Officer Corey Bosworth. Becker refused treatment at the scene. The accident was cleaned up with the road open by 7 a.m.

DECATUR SOCCER MEET-AND-GREET – Wise County Soccer Association will host a meet-and-greet with the Decatur boys varsity soccer team 6 p.m. today. All Decatur Youth Soccer teams and community members are invited. The boys team has a playoff game 8 p.m. Friday in Mineral Wells.

FFA PLANT SALE – Decatur FFA will hold a plant sale at the greenhouse 2-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. The greenhouse is located behind Decatur High School.

LIBRARY MOVIE NIGHT – Chico Public Library Movie Night presents “Moana” 6:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and includes one bag of popcorn per person.

BOYD REUNION – The Boyd High School All Classes Reunion is 3-8 p.m. Saturday. The event will include an antique car display, photo booth and pot luck dinner. For more information, call Debbie Males at 817-925-9208 or Judy Wilson at 940-255-9235 or go to the Facebook page, facebook.com/boydtxclassreunion/.

OPENING DAY – Bridgeport Youth Association will host Opening Day this Saturday with games beginning at 9 a.m. The event will feature a raffle, open concession stand, taco truck, face painting, T-shirt sales and bounce houses. There will also be team/player pictures and hot dogs provided for each player. Visit the Bridgeport Youth Association page for more details.

TEEN GAME DAY – Teen Game Day at Rhome Public Library is 1-2 p.m. Saturday. Meet up with other teens and enjoy snacks, games and fun. Call 817-636-2767 or visit rhomepubliclibrary.org.

DONATIONS FOR FIRE VICTIMS – Wise County Farm Bureau offices are collecting donations for the Texas Farm Bureau Agriculture Research and Education Foundation, a foundation created to help Panhandle wildfire victims. Fencing and financial support are currently the most critical need. The Decatur and Bridgeport offices are accepting donations through April 4. Donations will be sent to the foundation with a $2,500 donation from the County Farm Bureau.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

CREATE A CHARACTER – Kids will use clay to mold their own Dr. Seuss creature and then paint it 4 p.m. today at Chico Public Library. This free event is for children of all ages. Snacks are provided. Space is limited, and only 20 spots are available, Call the library at 940-644-2330 to reserve your spot.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Faye Arlene O’Neal, 86, of Watauga is 11 a.m. today at New Fairview Cemetery in New Fairview.

FUNERAL for Peggy Garrett Shepherd, 75, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Boonsville Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Levelle Fisher Bond, 90, formerly of Bridgeport is 1 p.m. Saturday at East Bridgeport Cemetery. There is no visitation.

SERVICE is pending for Billy Munn, 84, of Bridgeport at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.