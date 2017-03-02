Thursday, March 2, 2017

YOUTH FAIR DAY 4 – Today’s Wise County Youth Fair events at the Wise County Fairgrounds begin with the market swine show at 10 a.m. FCCLA food and crafts and 4-H food, crafts and horticulture will be judged at 10:30 a.m. Agricultural product identification is at 4 p.m. Viewing of the 4-H, FCCLA and horticulture exhibits is 5-7 p.m.

DECATUR BOARD APPROVES INNOVATION PLAN – The Decatur School Board Monday approved a Local Innovation Plan, designating the district as a District of Innovation. The distinction allows the district more flexibility in regards to state mandates, including being able to begin the school year earlier.

SCHEDULE FOR HEART OF A CHAMPION SHOW – The Heart of a Champion Show for special needs youth and adults is 5 p.m. Friday in the show ring at the Wise County Fairgrounds. T-shirt pick-up is 3:30-4:30 pm in the poultry barn. Volunteers will meet their buddies at the show ring at 4:30. James Wood is the judge. NBC news anchor Deborah Ferguson and Messenger Publisher Roy Eaton are announcers. The public is invited to participate as spectators to cheer on the participants.

INFORMATION MEETINGS – There will be two community information meetings concerning the Chico ISD bond election today – one at 5 p.m. in the elementary cafeteria and one at 6 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria.

OPEN HOUSE – Rann and Young Elementary schools will hold open houses 6-7 tonight. A presentation will also be made on the Tele-Health program.

KIDNEY WALK FUNDRAISER – Chili’s Decatur will be hosting a Give Back Event 10:45 a.m.-10:30 p.m. today benefiting Team Kynslee, who will be walking in the Fort Worth Kidney Walk. Go eat, or order take out, and tell your server that you are there to support Team Kynslee, and a percentage of your total will be donated to their team. You can also make a donation directly to their team at donate.kidney.org/goto/teamkynslee. All donations go directly to the National Kidney Foundation.

DUAL LANGUAGE IMMERSION – Meetings for all incoming kindergarten parents interested in the Dual Language Immersion program are noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Rann Elementary library. Parents must attend one of the four meetings in order to participate.

HOME AND LAWN SHOW – The Wise County Home and Lawn Show sponsored by the Decatur Rotary Club is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center. Call Cary Bohn, 940-627-5616 or email cary@carybohn.com.

RAILROAD CROSSINGS CLOSED – The railroad crossing on Pioneer Road in Rhome will be closed 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today while the tracks are repaired. The crossing on 2nd Street will be closed 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.

GARDEN CLUB MEETING – Bridgeport Garden Club, which serves all of Wise County, will hold its monthly meeting 11:30 a.m. today at the Bridgeport Community Center. The hands on program “Small Flower Arrangements” will feature Jane Burgess, owner of Chico Florist and Gifts. Lunch will be served. Call Deb Lewis, 443-415-4240.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Homer Gene Derryberry, 77, formerly of Boyd is 3 p.m. Friday at Boyd Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Joe Keith Bishop, 59, of Rhome is 10 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with burial at Loving Cemetery in Loving. Family visitation is 7-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Bobby Ed Harp, 59, of Arlington is 10 a.m. Saturday at Decatur Church of Christ with burial at Sand Hill Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Jimmy Jones, 73, of Decatur is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the home of Jason and Carley Jones. For information call 940-577-0138. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for George W. Bates, 95, of Decatur is 10 a.m. today at Victory Family Church in Decatur with burial at the Archer City Cemetery.