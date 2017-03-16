Thursday, March 16, 2017

1 INJURED IN WRECK – A Decatur man was seriously injured in a rollover on Texas 114 just east of Farm Road 51 around 10:30 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Sgt. Lonny Haschel said Kevin Lancaster, 26, became distracted while driving his 2012 Toyota Camry eastbound. Lancaster’s car ran off the south side of the road where it struck an embankment before rolling into a ditch. Lancaster was taken by ground ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

GRASSLANDS TRAIL RUN – The 19th Grasslands Trail Run is Saturday at the Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands in north Wise County. Race distances include a half-marathon, marathon and 50-mile endurance race. Register at grasslandstrailrun.com. Same-day registration starts at 5:30 a.m.

HEAD FOR THE CURE FUNDRAISER – Telena Graham is holding a fundraiser for brain tumor research through the organization Head for the Cure, which is hosting a 5K walk at Oak Pointe Amphitheater in Plano May 6. Graham is holding a raffle for a Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25. The raffle will be held noon Monday, March 20, live on Telena Thomas Graham’s Facebook page. She also has Tumor Fighter T-shirts for sale. Cost is $25. Contact her at 817-988-0478 or Telena.graham@aol.com.

HEALTH FAIR – Register now to reserve a space to exhibit at the 10th Annual Wise County Health Fair March 25 at the Decatur Civic Center. Exhibitors can download the registration form with all instructions at wisecountyunitedway.org. Registration fees are due today.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Genealogical Society will meet 7 tonight at the Decatur Church of Christ on Farm Road 51 South. Diane Dyess will talk about Southern cemetery symbolism.

MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY – The Decatur Public Library will screen two movies today, one at 1 p.m. and another at 3:30 p.m. For information, call the library at 940-393-0290.

RETIRED SCHOOL PERSONNEL – The Wise County Retired School Personnel luncheon is Tuesday, March 21, at the Decatur Civic Center. The guest speaker is from Wise Health System. Cost is $11. Reservations must be made by March 19. Call 940-575-2341 or email richardperry@embarqmail.com.

HIGH SCHOOL RODEO – Decatur High School Rodeo Team will host their NTHSRA Rodeo 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Pre-purchase tickets from any team member, by email at decaturrodeoteam@gmail.com or call 817-888-2364. Pre-sale tickets are $5. Cost will be $7 at the gate. Follow them on Facebook, www.facebook.com/rodeodecatur, for rodeo updates.

FUNERALS – Funeral for Steven Wayne McMillan, 60, of Rhome is 2 p.m. Saturday at Aurora Baptist Church in Aurora. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Decatur and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

SERVICES for Royce Ebner, 82, of Rhome and Joseph Pratt, 58, of Rhome are pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

SERVICE for Levelle Bond, 90, formerly of Bridgeport, is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.