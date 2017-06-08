Thursday, June 8, 2017

HALSELL STREET CELEBRATION – The City of Bridgeport and Main Street will hold the Halsell Street Revitalization Celebration and Ribbon Cutting event 5:30-8:30 p.m. today on Halsell Street. The ribbon cutting and group photo will be at 9th and Halsell at 5:30 p.m. The event will also include shopping, dining, merchant raffles, bounce houses, entertainment, ice cream truck and snow cone truck. Call Bridgeport Main Street at 940-683-3404.

CHICO LIBRARY EVENTS – Chico Public Library presents 1,2,3 Play with Me for ages 0-5 years 11 a.m. to noon today. Summer Reading (Snow Globe Aquarium for ages 4 and up) is 4-5 p.m. today. Sign ups are open. To reserve a spot call 940-644-2330.

MOVIE AT THE POOL – Bridgeport Box Office presents “Moana” at the Bridgeport City Pool on Friday. The pool opens at noon and will be open throughout the day. Movie starts at dusk. Admission for the pool is $3 for ages 10 and up; $2 for ages 4-9; 3 and under are free. Call Bridgeport Parks and Recreation at 940-683-3480.

SWEETWATER HOMECOMING – The Sweetwater Cemetery Homecoming is Sunday. Preaching is at 11, lunch at noon followed by the business meeting.

CEMETERY MEETING – The Garvin Cemetery Association meets Sunday. Dinner is at noon followed by the business meeting.

BARBECUE FUNDRAISER – Chico Volunteer Fire Department’s annual barbecue is Saturday. Carter BloodCare will be on site from 2-8 p.m. Food will be served starting around 5 p.m. The event will also include an auction, door prizes and music.

AUTHOR TO SPEAK – Local Author Jennifer Jasper will be a guest speaker at the Rhome Public Library 10 a.m. Saturday presenting her book, “Who Came Home?” The story is based on her father who was in the armed forces during WWII in England.

BLOOD DRIVE – The Decatur Church of Christ is having a Carter BloodCare drive 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Call 940-627-1912.

SCRUB SALE – The Wise Health System Auxiliary will host a mobile scrub sale 7 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday in the hospital lobby. Call 903-575-1582.

COMMUNITY COALITION – The Wise County Community Coalition monthly meeting is noon Monday at Pizza Hut in Decatur. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

WIZARD OF OZ BALLET – The Wise Performing Arts Guild and Wise Ballet and Music Academy will present “The Emerald City” ballet 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Decatur High School Theater. Purchase tickets online at tututix.com or at the door.

MOBILE COMMISSIONERS MEETING – Wise County commissioners will have a mobile meeting 7 tonight at the Greenwood Fire Hall, 294 County Road 2821. County Judge J.D. Clark and Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White will speak.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Fern Hughes, 84, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Marilyn Getty, 86, of New Fairview is pending at Jones-Decatur.

SERVICE for Carol C. Lambert, 66, formerly of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Edgar “Fay” Helton, 91, of North Richland Hills is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Cottondale Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to service.

MEMORIAL service for Scott Griffin, 48, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Guy Waggoner, 88, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL for Ted Lewis, 80, of Decatur is 3:30 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur. Family visitation is 2:30-3:30 p.m. prior to the service.

MASS of Christian burial for Elizabeth J. Glaser, 89, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Friday at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight with a rosary said at 6:30 p.m. at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Rev. Doyle Slimp, 81, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior at the church. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Robert Cowan, 65, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

VISITATION for Paul Bean, 71, of Boyd is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Ruby Jo Inman, 88, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Theresia Ann Moffitt, 59, of Denton is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey with burial at Sycamore Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday.