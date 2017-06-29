Thursday, June 29, 2017

PLANT IMPROVEMENTS APPROVED – Bridgeport City Council Monday approved a bid to fix the aerators at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The aerators will be removed and replaced. The city will pay $120,000 of the total cost, which will be taken out of Bridgeport’s CIP fund.

CANCER SURVIVOR DAY – The Cancer Center at Wise Health System will celebrate Cancer Survivor Day 10 a.m.-noon Friday at the Decatur Civic Center. Caregivers, friends and family are invited, and refreshments will be served. Call 940-626-2300.

QUILT RAFFLE – The Decatur Library Foundation is holding a raffle for a handmade patriotic quilt. Tickets are on sale at the Decatur Public Library and are $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Drawing will be Saturday. Call the library at 940-393-0290. The quilt is on display at the library.

COMPUTER CLASSES – Chico Public Library is holding Free Adult Computer Classes. The classes will cover basic computer functions, internet, email, and Microsoft Word. Classes begin Monday, July 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. Only three spots are left. Call 940-644-2330 or email chicopublibintern@gmail.com.

FIREWORKS DISPLAY – Victory Family Church will hold its annual fireworks display Sunday. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will include activities for kids. Donations and the $15 parking fee for the event go to 1,000 Miles Till Home. The local charity provides mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. At 7:30 p.m. a skydiving team led by Carey Gregg will land on Victory’s baseball field. Live music performed by the Victory worship team and Jake Hooker and the Outsiders will start around 8:30. The fireworks show should start sometime after 9, ending around 9:30 p.m.

FOOD PANTRY OPEN SATURDAY – A mobile food pantry will be in the parking lot of the Decatur ISD Administration Building, 702 E. Carpenter St., 9-11 a.m. Saturday. It’s open to anyone in the community who needs help with groceries. The 18-wheeler full of food will come to Decatur the first Saturday of every month throughout the year.

DOMINOES ANYONE? – Anybody who plays 42 or would like to learn is invited to the Decatur Senior Citizen Center at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The center is located at 1200 N. Miller St.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION – Legend Bank in Decatur will celebrate Independence Day by serving free hot dogs, chips, drinks and ice cream 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.

NEWARK LIBRARY STORY TIME – The Newark Public Library will begin hosting a Story Time for children ages 2-11 from 11-11:30 a.m. every Thursday beginning today. There will be stories, music and activities aligned with each month’s theme. The theme for July will be “America’s Birthday.” Refreshments will be served. Patrons are encouraged to come early as the library opens at 10 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 1 p.m. on Friday. Register at the library, 207 Hudson St. in Newark, or call 817-489-2224.

FUNERALS – Service for Maria DeLeon, 73, of Chico is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Pleasant Grove No. 3 Cemetery.

MEMORIAL service for Britton Podzemny, 34, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Anna Deaton, 89, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Friday at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Nancy Catherine Moore Steinhauer, 68, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. July 8 at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Ted Robin Flesher, 68 of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday at Oaklawn Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Larry Barlow, 75, of Bowie is 10:15 a.m. Friday at DFW National Cemetery. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Marilyn Elizabeth Getty, 86, of New Fairview is 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Fellowship Church in New Fairview. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling the arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Michael Edwin Sherrick, 63, of Decatur is 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sherrick home. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.