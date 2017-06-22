Thursday, June 22, 2017

DRUG ARREST – Wise County Sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 partner located 27 pounds of marijuana and one pound of THC extract after a traffic stop on U.S. 81/287 southbound south of Decatur around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Dusty M. Coulson, 38, of Alamosa, Colo., was arrested for possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 over 400 grams.

HEALTH FORUM – The Wise County Health Forum, a coalition of public health stakeholders in the community, meets at 9 a.m. today in the Lecture Hall of Weatherford College Wise County. All interested stakeholders are invited.

BAKE SALE – The Bridgeport FFA will hold a bake sale 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at First Financial Bank in Bridgeport. Proceeds will benefit Bridgeport FFA.

FOOD DRIVE – Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation, 701 W. Bennett Road in Decatur, is hosting a food drive for Wise Area Relief Mission (WARM). Donations may be dropped off at the admissions desk 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations will be accepted until June 30.

PET PHOTO FUNDRAISING CONTEST – Chewy’s Hope Dog rescue is having a 4th of July Pet Photo Fundraising Contest. Dress your pet up in a patriotic outfit and submit your photo to www.makemycontest.com/chewyshopepetphoto/ It’s free to enter, but voting is $1 per vote. All money raised will help care for the dogs in foster care. Contest ends July 2. First, second and third prizes of Amazon gift cards in the amounts of $75, $50 and $25 will be awarded. Visit them on Facebook at Chewy’s Hope Dog Rescue or at www.chewyshope.com.

SEEKING DONATIONS FOR REPAIR – The Decatur Lions Club is asking current and past members of the club for donations to raise money for repairs of the club’s building. The club is asking for a one time donation, a pledge to be paid monthly over a period not to exceed 24 months or purchase a brick paver, which are $100 each. Checks, pledge forms and brick order forms should be mailed to Decatur Lions Club, P.O. Box 135, Decatur, TX 76234.

COLOR RUN – Chico Elementary’s PASS Color Run 5K and 1/2-mile fun run is Saturday. Registration is 7:30 a.m., and races begin at 8. Registration for the 1/2-mile fun run is $15 before race day and $20 on race day. Registration for the 5K are $25 before race day and $30 on race day. In addition to the registration fee, runners are asked to bring the following items to stock the Dragon food pantry: peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti noodles. Runners who sign up in advance will receive a T-shirt. Register on the PASS-Chico Elementary Facebook page or at wcmess.com/dragonpride.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Dorotha Louise Norman, 92, of Rhome is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Clara Brown Tingle, 97, of Burleson is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Cottondale Cemetery. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Bera Faye Sherman Lewis, 85, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Christ in Boyd. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL graveside service for Bonnie Waters, 73, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Bridgeport, is 10 a.m. Friday at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Nancy Catherine Moore Steinhauer, 68, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. July 8 at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Manuel S. Moran, 75, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery.

FUNERAL for Allan Sanders, 48, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Bettye Stevenson Rhine, 90, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Oaklawn Cemetery. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Shawn K. Wedgworth, 49, of Paradise is 3 p.m. Sunday at Friendship Baptist Church in Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Marilyn Elizabeth Getty, 86, of New Fairview is 11 a.m. June 30 at Faith Fellowship Church in New Fairview. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Jerry Lee Rogers, 66, of Boyd is 3 p.m. July 8 at First Baptist Church in Boyd.