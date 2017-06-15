Thursday, June 15, 2017

PEAVY HIRED AS SUPERINTENDENT – Bridgeport School Board officially hired the district’s new superintendent Monday. Brandon Peavey, the superintendent of Hardin ISD near Beaumont, was selected from a field of 43 candidates, six of whom the board interviewed. The board voted unanimously to hire Peavey. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51, Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. A trauma specialist from the hospital will speak about ways to prevent trauma, specifically falls. Call Dennis McCreary, 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber, 940-626-2457.

YOUTH FOOTBALL – Alvord Youth Football sign ups are noon-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 and 24, at the old middle school gym behind the Valero station. Call Larry at 940-399-9846.

BAKE SALE – The First Financial Bank of Boyd will host a bake sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday to benefit the Boyd 7-on-7 team.

ALVORD VETERANS – The Alvord Area Veterans have their monthly meeting 8 a.m. Saturday at the Alvord Valero at FM 1655 and U.S. 81/287. All veterans are invited. Call Don Hill, 817-888-7830.

COLOR RUN – Chico Elementary’s PASS Color Run 5K and -mile fun run is Saturday, June 24. Registration is 7:30 a.m., and races begin at 8. Registration for the -mile fun run is $15 before race day and $20 on race day. Registration for the 5K are $25 before race day and $30 on race day. In addition to the registration fee, runners are asked to bring the following items to stock the Dragon food pantry: peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti noodles. Runners who sign up in advance will receive a T-shirt. Register on the PASS-Chico Elementary Facebook page or at wcmess.com/dragonpride.

BROADBAND SURVEYS – Wise County partnered with Bridgeport and Decatur EDCs in February to have technology company Design Nine conduct a countywide broadband internet infrastructure study. As part of the study, they are asking citizens to fill out surveys about residential and business internet use. You may fill out one or both. The residential survey is online at wcmess.com/residential, and the business survey is at wcmess.com/business.

WARM CLOSED – Wise Area Relief Mission (WARM) will be closed June 16-June 23. If you would normally pick up a food box during that week, you can still come the following week. Volunteers and community service should report June 26. Normal food distribution starts again on June 27. For more information visit www.warmtx.org.

FUNERALS – Service for M.J. Merritt, 85 of Boyd is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Omar Amador, 54, of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at Oaklawn Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Lonnie Ray Fuller, 58, of Springtown is 11 a.m. Monday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial 2 p.m. at DFW National Cemetery. Family visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins-Decatur.