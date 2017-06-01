Thursday, June 1, 2017

EAGLES LOSE GAME ONE – Texarkana Pleasant Grove defeated Decatur 10-2 in game one of the regional final series Wednesday night in Tyler at Mike Carter Field. The Hawks scored six times in the bottom of the second inning to take command of the game early. Read the full game story at wcmess.com/baseball0731. Game two is noon today.

RAINFALL REPORT – Rain showers moved through Wise County Wednesday night with Cottondale receiving 1.1 inches, Alvord .5, Bridgeport .4, Rhome .18, and Decatur .12. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms today with an expected high of 83 degrees.

CIVIC ENGAGEMENT – Building Bridges for a Stronger Bridgeport, a civic engagement event designed to have experts answer questions on voting rights and immigration, is 7 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport. The event is open to the public.

CRUISE NIGHTS – Cruise Nights on the Courthouse Square is Saturday with new classes for Mustangs, Corvettes and Camaros. Registration is 4-7 p.m., and awards are at 8. Cost is $15 per vehicle. Call Decatur Main Street, 940-399-9558.

PLANT CLEARANCE – Decatur FFA is having a greenhouse clearance sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Annuals and perennials are $1, and hanging baskets are $5 to $8. Rose bushes are $8 to $10. The greenhouse is behind the high school.

GREENWOOD HOMECOMING – Everyone is invited to Greenwood Homecoming, which starts with a meet-and-greet 11:30 a.m. Sunday. A lunch follows at noon at the Greenwood/Slidell Fire Hall. Bring a covered dish or dessert. Drinks will be provided.

KARATE TOURNAMENT – The 4th Annual Monica Lopez Benefit Karate Tournament is Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center. Registration is 8:30 a.m., followed by the black belt meeting at 9. A rules meeting is at 9:30 a.m., and the tournament starts at 10. There are divisions for age 5 through adult. The tournament benefits the Bucklew family – Philip, Margaret and Mindee. Philip has battled prostate cancer, and Mindee is fighting thyroid cancer. Call Stephen Starnes, 817-223-9708.

WEATHERFORD COLLEGE REGISTRATION – Registration for summer 1 classes at Weatherford College Wise County is still open. Courses begin on Monday, June 5, and students can register through 5:30 p.m. that day. Summer 2 and fall registration is also ongoing. A schedule of classes is available at www.wc.edu. Call 940-627-2690 or email wisecounty@wc.edu.

FUNERALS – MEMORIAL service for Rosemary Mills, 77, of Springtown is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

SERVICE for David Joe “Pappy” Miles, 58, of Rhome is 11 a.m. today at the Assembly of God Church in Rhome. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

MASS of Christian burial for Emilio G. Rodriguez, 87, of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday with rosary at 7 p.m. at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Fern Hughes, 84, of Decatur is 10 a.m. June 10 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur. Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Shawn Douglas Lopez, 20, of Chico is 11 a.m. Monday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at the Mexican Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Bonnie Waters, 73, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Bridgeport, is 10 a.m. June 23 at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Carol C. Lambert, 66, formerly of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins in Bridgeport.

SERVICES for Laura Renee Hill, 31, of Alvord, Robert Cowan, 65, of Alvord and Myrtle Mize, 93, formerly of Decatur are pending at Hawkins in Decatur.