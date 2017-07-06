Thursday, July 6, 2017

DECATUR HIRES MADDOX AS BASEBALL COACH – Former NFL quarterback and current Grapevine assistant Tommy Maddox is coming to Decatur to lead the baseball program. Maddox was offered and accepted the post this week to lead the 2017 Class 4A Region II finalists. Maddox spent the past two seasons at Grapevine as an assistant for a squad that won the 5A state title in 2016 and was the state runnerup this year. Maddox replaces Brian Tickell, who has taken a job as an assistant at Kennedale after leading Decatur to a pair of district titles before making a run to the region final this past season. He inherits a squad that finished 27-12 last year. Maddox was a three-sport star (football, baseball and basketball) at L.D. Bell before going to play quarterback at UCLA and onto the NFL for parts of nine seasons. He was named 2002 Comeback Player of the Year after throwing for 2,836 yards and 20 touchdowns with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also the MVP in the XFL’s lone season.

BOIL WATER NOTICE LIFTED – The City of Bridgeport has lifted the boil water notice. The city’s water system officials tested the water and determined it is safe for consumption, and boiling is no longer needed. The notice had been in effect from last Friday until Tuesday.

RAIN REPORT – Parts of Wise County received rain from storms yesterday evening. Rain totals included 0.55 of an inch in Bridgeport and 0.43 in Decatur. The forecast includes a 20 percent chance of storms this afternoon.

FFA BAKE SALE – Bridgeport FFA will hold a bake sale fundraiser 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at First State Bank in Bridgeport.

VACATION WITH DECATUR PD – The Decatur Police Department is having a summer vacation program for kids. Activities for ages 5-6 are July 13 and Aug. 10. Sessions for kids ages 7-8 are July 14 and Aug. 11. The program runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Participants should bring their bicycle, swimsuit and beach towel. Activities will include a bicycle rodeo and safety training games, anti-bullying awareness, crime scene activities, a scavenger hunt and snacks. Pick up applications at the police department or online at www.decaturtx.org. The program is limited to 30 kids per day. Call 940-393-0300.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD – The Decatur School Board tonight will vote to officially hire the lone finalist for their superintendent position, Dr. Judi Whitis. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the DISD Administration Building.

MASONIC BREAKFAST – Greenwood Masonic Lodge will host its quarterly breakfast 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Greenwood Lodge. Biscuits and sausage gravy will be served at no cost, but donations are appreciated.

CASTING CALL – Fearaphobia Haunted House in Bridgeport will hold a casting call noon-5 p.m. Saturday at 1407 Carpenter St. in Bridgeport. The production needs actors, make-up artists, people to construct sets and all other aspects of a haunted house. It will be open every Friday and Saturday in October, and 25 percent of proceeds go to charity. Call Robert Chaney at 512-284-6269.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for John Richard ‘Sonny’ Key, 71, of Bridgeport will be held at a later date. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Lois Juracek, 91, of Arlington will be held at a later date. Jones-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Debby Stanley, 69, of Rhome is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Jim Brown, 99, of Irving is 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Irving with burial at 2:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home in Irving.

GRAVESIDE service for Agnes Laverne Rotton, 85, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Boyd Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Nancy Catherine Moore Steinhauer, 68, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Amber Lynn Hunter, 52, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Ronnie Smith, 74 of Decatur is 11 a.m. Friday at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Argyle. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICE for James A. Gray, 53, of Chico is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Lois Peery, 87, formerly of Newark is 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Boyd. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL MASS for Clarence W. Pennartz, 83, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, with rosary said at 7 p.m. at Hawkins-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Jimmy (Jim) Fennell, 61, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday at Sweetwater Cemetery.