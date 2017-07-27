Thursday, July 27, 2017

SHERIFF TO CHARGE STATE FOR JAIL USE – In response to last week’s announcement by the Texas Department of Public Safety that the agency will begin charging fees to local sheriff’s offices and police departments for use of the DPS crime labs, a service that has been offered in the past for free, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin has announced new fees of his own. Akin, who has previously worked for DPS, announced late Tuesday that effective Sept. 1, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Jail will charge DPS and all other state agencies $50 per day/per inmate to house their prisoners. The WCSO also plans to charge DPS for medical costs, court transport, extra blankets, toiletries and any injuries their prisoners may cause the jailers, Akin announced in a Facebook post. “We are only passing along our cost,” Akin wrote. “We have no intent to profit from our law enforcement relationship.” Last Thursday, DPS Director Steven McCraw announced that their agency has been directed to collect up to $11.4 million in fees from entities that use forensic analysis services provided by the agency. DPS will charge for forensic analysis performed on controlled substances, toxicology, DNA evidence submissions and biological specimens to detect the presence of alcohol, McCraw announced.

REUNION ROLLS ON – Day 4 of the Wise County Old Settlers Reunion will feature DJ Joey Alcantar at the Pavilion tonight. Carnival ride bracelets are $20 today through Saturday. Parking costs $5.

ANOTHER SCORCHER – Wise County remains under a heat advisory until 8 tonight. High temperatures around 100 degrees are expected with maximum heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 degrees.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE TOWN HALL – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office will hold a town hall meeting at Aurora Baptist Church 6:30 p.m. today. Personal security, Crime Stoppers, Wise Eyes and community concerns will be discussed.

LATE NIGHT SWIM – The Bridgeport Swimming Pool will be celebrating their annual Late Night Swim Friday. The pool will be open noon-11 p.m. Admission is $3 for ages 10 and up; $2 for ages 4-9; free for children 3 and under. Call 940-683-3480.

BASEBALL SIGN-UPS – Wise County Special Needs Baseball is accepting registrations for the 2017 fall season, which starts Sept. 30. Register online at made2thrive.com or email m2tbranches@gmail.com. Register by Sept. 2 to avoid a late fee. Call Emily Pivoda, 830-279-8481.

BLOOD DRIVE – Wise Health System in Decatur will host the Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today. Call Shonna Samuel at 940-626-0167.

FUNERALS – No service is scheduled at this time for Tommy Ray White, 79, of Bridgeport. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Robert “Bob” D. Henderson, 87, of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. today at Joplin Baptist Church in Joplin with burial at Joplin Fairview Cemetery. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Tommy Rhea of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Nelwyn Simpson, 89, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Robert Dewayne Shepherd Jr., 53, of Alvord is 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Alvord. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Irene M. Watts, 97, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Family visitation is 10-11 a.m. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.