Thursday, July 20, 2017

WRECK VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Texas Department of Public Safety investigators Wednesday released the name of the driver involved in a single-vehicle wreck on County Road 4668, also know as Bobo Crossing, late Tuesday night. DPS Spokesperson Lt. Lonny Haschel said Kenneth Carlton Jr., 43, of Newark was westbound on the road about 11:50 when he lost control of his 2007 Ford Mustang for an undetermined reason near the road’s bridge over the West Fork Trinity River. The vehicle rode up the guardrail before plunging to the river bottom below, landing on the front of its roof and coming to rest right-side-up partially in the water. State Trooper Jeff Johnson characterized Carlton’s injuries at the scene as critical. He was flown to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

OZONE MONITORS TO BE PLACED IN WISE – A Metroplex environmental group is planning to install ozone monitors in Wise County. Downwinders at Risk formed around 1993 to push for regulating Dallas/Fort Worth area cement plants. The organization recently used computer models to pinpoint where pollution from the plants and other sources travels, concluding that place is in and around Wise County. Jim Schermbeck, the group’s director, said the state is required to submit a clean air plan to the Environmental Protection Agency if its monitors record an ozone average above 80 parts per billion, and he’s expecting recordings from a monitor in Wise County to tip the scale, triggering stricter standards. Read the full story in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51, Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. Call Dennis McCreary, 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber, 940-626-2457.

CLAY SHOOT – The Wise Health Foundation is holding its annual Clay Shoot Friday, August 25 at the Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds. Check-in will start at 8 a.m. with the shoot kicking-off at 9. Proceeds will help support Wise Health System programs, services and the purchase of new equipment. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are open and available. Visit WiseHealthFoundation.com to register or to be a sponsor. Call the Wise Health Foundation at 940-626-1384.

MONEY FOR REPAIRS – The Decatur Lions Club is asking current and past members for donations to repair the club’s building. The club is seeking one-time donations and pledges to be paid monthly over a period not to exceed 24 months. It is also selling brick pavers for $100 each. Checks, pledge forms and brick order forms should be mailed to Decatur Lions Club, P.O. Box 135, Decatur, TX 76234.

DOMINOES ANYONE? – Anybody who plays 42 or would like to learn is invited to the Decatur Senior Citizen Center at 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The center is located at 1200 N. Miller St.

STORY TIME – The Newark Public Library is having story time for children ages 2 to 11 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. There will be stories, music and activities aligned with each month’s theme. The theme for July is “America’s Birthday.” Refreshments will be served. Patrons are encouraged to come early as the library opens at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 p.m. on Friday. Register at the library, 207 Hudson St., or call 817-489-2224.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Dan Dimock, 82, of Decatur is 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the family home, 1715 Oak Meadow Dr. in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Joshua Slimp, 34, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Friday in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur with burial at Alvord Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for John Clifford Whitehead, 84, of Boyd is 2 p.m. Friday at Grace Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Grace Baptist Church in Decatur. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for James Darrell Aden, 81, of Decatur is noon Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 10 a.m.-noon Saturday prior to the service.

MEMORIAL service for Myrtle Dousay, 94, of Springtown is 1 p.m. Sunday at Springtown Seventh Day Adventist Church in Springtown. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Mary Haire, 53, of Sunset is 1 p.m. today at First Baptist Church Alvord with burial in Sunset. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Troy Hilton, 49, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins-Decatur. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

MEMORIAL service for Tommy Rhea of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. July 29 at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.