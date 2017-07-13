Thursday, July 13, 2017

FATAL WRECK NEAR COTTONDALE – One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning near Cottondale. The wreck happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Farm Roads 2123 and 51. Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said preliminary information indicates a Dodge Ram, driven by Christoval Villerral, 31, of Decatur was stopped on FM 2123 facing east. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Coby McNabb, 30, of Weatherford was southbound on FM 51. For an undetermined reason, Villerral pulled into the path of McNabb’s vehicle and the two collided. McNabb died at the scene. Villerral was flown to JPS Hospital in Ft. Worth with serious injuries. The wreck damaged a water main at the intersection, sending water spraying into the air.

DEPUTIES, JAILERS GET RAISE – Wise County sheriff’s deputies and jailers are getting a $1 per hour raise. County commissioners Monday approved reallocating unused salary money in the sheriff’s office budget to fund the increase at the request of Sheriff Lane Akin. According to Akin, the money was unused due to vacancies. The raise will take effect July 24. “We’re looking at adjusting our salaries at entry level because when you look at Parker, Denton and Tarrant County, they’re all paying about $5 to $6 more,” Akin said. ” We think that adjusting that with that salary that’s left over will help us to recruit and keep people.” Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE WORKSHOP – Decatur Public Library will host a Financial Independence Workshop 6 p.m. today. Representatives from Wells Fargo will present an informative workshop on how to achieve financial independence by learning to navigate budgets and credit. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. Currently scheduled dates are July 26, Aug. 23 and Sept. 27. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography, 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

ACCOUNT FOR ACCIDENT VICTIMS – A GoFundMe account for the family of Nick Rhodes can be found at wcmess.com/rhodes. Rhodes, 17, was killed July 6 in a car accident on Farm Road 2123, just east of Cottondale. There is also a GoFundMe account set up for Richard Ginn, who was seriously injured in the same accident and remains in John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. To donate, go to wcmess.com/ginn.

DIY WORKSHOPS – Wise County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is having DIY Mondays for kids ages 8 to 12. Sessions include refashion on July 17 and recreational leadership Aug. 14. Workshops are 1 to 4 p.m. and cost $20 per session. Call 940-627-3341 to register.

HEAD START – The Head Start programs in Wise County are now enrolling. To enroll for the Decatur/Bridgeport program, call 940-626-4787. To enroll in the Boyd program, call 940-433-2327, ext. 530. Head Start is an early education program for income eligible families.

BLOOD DRIVE – The Bridgeport Lions Club is sponsoring a blood drive by Carter BloodCare 1:30-6:30 p.m. today at the Lions Hall across from the swimming pool in Bridgeport. Call Pat Ross at 940-210-5856 for information. No appointment needed.

FUNERALS – Service for Jessie Lee Womack, 88, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Boonsville Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Myrtle Dousay, 94, of Springtown is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Mary Woodruff, 69, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Springtown Fundamental Baptist Church in Springtown with burial at Azleland Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Boyd.

FUNERAL for Billy J. Dodd, 81, of Boyd is 10 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Boyd with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Tommy Rhea of Runaway Bay is July 29 at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Marcella Shaw, 90, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 1. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Michael James Morgan Sr., 48, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Church in Decatur. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.