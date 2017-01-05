Thursday, January 5, 2017

LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE – Although the chances are low, Wise County could see some wintry weather overnight. The National Weather Service forecast includes a 30 percent chance of light snow overnight. No significant impacts are expected. Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 35 before another arctic cold front moves through the area, dropping overnight temperatures to 22. Tomorrow’s high is only expected to be 29 with a low Friday of 17.

NEW FIT-N-WISE SET TO OPEN – Wise Health System’s new Fit-N-Wise facility will open to the public Monday. Those who wish to see the facility ahead of opening day may purchase tickets to the pre-opening benefit night 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 and include admission to a tour of Fit-N-Wise, hors d’oeuvres and a Phil Hamilton concert. Call Michelle Stone at 940-626-1384 to purchase. The new Fit-N-Wise is located at 609 Medical Center Drive next to the hospital. A full story was featured in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

2016 RAINFALL TOTAL – The rainfall total for 2016 ended up being slightly above normal. According to records kept by Doyle Green of Decatur, Wise County recorded 43.98 inches of rainfall, nearly 5 inches above the average annual rainfall of 39.02 inches. For December, Wise County recorded only 0.66 of an inch of rainfall. Temperatures in December ranged from a high of 82 on Dec. 28 to a low of 10 on Dec. 19.

CHICO 4-H – The Chico 4-H Club will meet 3 p.m. Sunday in the Chico Elementary School cafeteria. Call Kelly Martin at 940-210-2506.

FISH FRY – The Paradise Buyers Association will hold a fish fry dinner 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paradise High School cafeteria. The meal will include fish, hush puppies, fries, beans, dessert and tea. Cost is 12 per plate. Bingo will be held 6:30-9 p.m. and will include a cake auction. Tickets for food and bingo may be purchased at the door that night.

SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER – There will be an enchilada dinner fundraiser for the Zackery S. Loney Memorial Scholarship 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paradise High School cafeteria. A plate includes homemade enchiladas, rice, beans, chips and salsa and a drink. Cost is $10. There will also be a dessert table and raffle.

COLLEGE PREP – Jean Burk with College Prep Genius will present “How to Ace the ACT and Get Free College” at 7 tonight at the Boyd High School Library.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Dorris Terrell, 86, of Chico is 11 a.m. today at Crafton Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for James Harold “Shotgun” Fellers, 78, of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Ricky Lee Scheller, 59, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Friday at Hawkins-Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Charles Obyan, 74, of Denton is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Ermal Mae Moody, 82, of Fort Worth is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

MEMORIAL service for Patsy Jean Day, 73, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Wizard Wells Baptist Church. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.