Thursday, January 26, 2017

STUDENT’S TREATS MAY HAVE BEEN LACED WITH MARIJUANA – Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said his department is investigating an incident that happened Tuesday morning at Seven Hills Elementary in Newark in which two children became ill after eating candy that had been brought to school by a student. Akin said a 5th-grade student shared a Rice Krispies Treat with a fellow student, and that student then broke the piece into smaller pieces and shared with three other students. Teachers noticed the children acting strangely, and two became ill. Wise County EMS was called to check on the children, who were sent home for the day. Akin said based on interviews, investigators believe the candy had been laced with marijuana. The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing.

TRAFFIC FATALITY VICTIM IDENTIFIED – The teenager struck and killed on Texas 114 near Paradise Tuesday night was identified as 17-year-old Devin Geninatti of Bridgeport, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Geninatti died around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after being transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Department of Public Safety Trooper Shawn Younger said the car that struck Geninatti was driven by Josh Hartsell, 30, also of Bridgeport. Hartsell was westbound from Paradise when he noticed a vehicle with no lights parked on the side of Texas 114. Younger said according to witnesses interviewed at the scene, as Hartsell passed the parked vehicle, Geninatti, who’d been standing in front of the parked vehicle, appeared to have jumped out in front of Hartsell’s car.

FIFTH SUNDAY SINGING – Oak Grove United Methodist Church, located on Old Greenwood Road in Decatur, will hold a Fifth Sunday Singing 11 a.m. Sunday with a covered dish luncheon following at noon.

FOOTBALL BANQUET – The Decatur Football Banquet is 6 p.m. Sunday at the Decatur Civic Center.

WCCA SEEKING VOLUNTEERS – The Wise County Committee on Aging (Meals on Wheels) is seeking people to serve on the nonprofit charity board and volunteers to help in various roles, including delivering meals. Call Amy Pegues at 940-627-5329.

RIBBON CUTTING – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. today for Velocity Sports Center, 4348 W. U.S. 380 in Decatur.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will hold its monthly public meeting at 7 tonight in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. The group works to educate people about the sovereignty, security and self-sufficiency of Texas and promotes its eventual independence. Anyone who wishes to learn more is invited. The group will discuss the future of Freedom Texas and its role in securing Texas Independence. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999 or go to freedomtexas.org.

BLOOD DRIVE – Wise Health System will host a blood drive 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today.

FUNERALS – Service for Gene Cansler, 76, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Sandy Lansford-Knowles, 48, of Sanger is 2 p.m. Friday at Jones-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Devin McKenzie Geninatti, 17, of Bridgeport is 3 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.