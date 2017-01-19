Thursday, January 19, 2017

RESERVE CONSTABLES APPROVED FOR PRECINCT 4 — Wise County commissioners Tuesday approved a reserve constable pilot program for Precinct 4 at the request of Constable Kevin Huffman. “When I’m doing evictions and writs, it’s nice to have someone to back you up,” he said. “… people tend to get a little irate. If you’re by yourself, that’s not a good situation to be in.” Commissioners authorized up to five reserve constables for Precinct 4, all of which are required to be licensed peace officers. The county will pay for their bond, but the reserves will pay all other associated expenses. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands Saturday.

RETIRED TEACHERS MEETING — The Wise County Retired Teacher Personnel will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Decatur Civic Center. The guest speaker will be Beverly Ross, and her topic is “Living through Grief and other Emotional Problems.” Guest visitor will be Janie Bramlet, area director for TRTP. Call 940-575-2341 for lunch reservations so that adequate food may be prepared. The cost of the lunch is $11, cash or check.

ART DISPLAY — Art work created by the students at Paradise High School is now on public display in the Decatur Public Library.

PAINTING WITH WATER COLORS — Debbie Malone, owner of the Funky Firefly, will teach classes for children on how to paint with water colors Thursday, Jan. 26 at Chico Public Library. One class is 1-2 p.m., and the other class is 4-5 p.m. You must register for the event. Call Michelle or Emilie at 940-644-2330 to register.

RELAY FOR LIFE KICKOFF ­— Relay for Life of Wise County will host a 2017 kickoff meeting 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at Candlewood Suites in Decatur. Those interested in participating this year can get more information on the event or sign up. Call Amanda, 817-366-8131 or email amanda.braudaway@cancer.org.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY — The Wise County Genealogical Society will meet 7 tonight at the Decatur Church of Christ. Clay Patterson will demonstrate how to write your own family history on Create Space.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP — The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting 6 p.m. today at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51 in Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. This month’s speaker will discuss and answer questions regarding resources available in Wise County. Call Dennis McCreary at 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber at 940-626-2457.

FUNERALS — Graveside service for David Leonard Smith, 72, of Denton is 2 p.m. Friday at Roselawn Cemetery in Denton. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICE for Judy I. Greer, 66, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Jerry E. Rawle, 82, formerly of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at Central Baptist Church in Whitesboro. Family visitation is 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

MEMORIAL service for Jane Hall (Leitholt), 71, of Bridgeport is 3 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Bridgeport. Jim’s Funeral Home in Hurst is handling arrangements.