Thursday, January 12, 2017

COUNTY TO HOST NATIONAL CONFERENCE – Wise County has been chosen as the site for the 2017 fall symposium of the Rural Action Caucus (RAC), part of the National Association of Counties. County Judge J.D. Clark is the RAC chair, and he said rural issues, policies and legislation will be discussed at the meeting scheduled for Oct. 5-7. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands Saturday.

TRAFFIC BACKUP – Traffic was slow on Farm Road 1810 Thursday morning after two 18-wheelers had an accident at Farm Road 1655 just before 6 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported.

RAIN RETURNS TO FORECAST – A 30 percent chance of rain is included in the forecast for this evening, and rain chances increase to 50 percent by Friday evening and Saturday. A chance of rain is included in the forecast each day through next Tuesday. After a warm start today, a cold front will drop temperatures into the upper 40s by this afternoon.

DINNER AND A SHOW – Paradise High School theater students and several faculty members including Jonathan Ryle, Patti Seckman, Jay Foster and Megayla O’Rear will present a dinner theater performance of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” Saturday in the PHS Cafeteria. Tickets for dinner and show are available through Friday and are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Performance tickets are available at the door for $7.50 for adults and $5 for students. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and showtime is at 7 p.m. Student director is senior Cheyeanne Alvarez. The event will raise funds for one-act play and other future productions. Tickets are available in the PHS office and administration building. Call Karen Bohmfalk at 940-210-3181.

LADIES CRAFT NIGHT – Chico Public Library is hosting a Ladies Craft Night 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. The craft this month is abstract bowls. Only 20 spots are available. Call Emilie or Michelle to register, 940-644-2330.

DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE – The Decatur Junior Woman’s Club 11th annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Decatur Civic Center. There will be dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a live DJ, pictures and more. The club will host two dances, 4-6 p.m. for girls’ infant-3rd grade and 7-9 p.m. for girls 4th grade and up. For information or to purchase tickets, go to www.decaturjuniorwomansclub.com. Register by Jan. 30 for early bird pricing.

RECEPTION RESCHEDULED – The retirement reception for Connie Shawn with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office originally planned for Friday will be rescheduled at a later date.

FUNERALS – Service for Gary Templeton of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Craig Talley, 60, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. today at Decatur Church of Christ with burial at Preskitt Cemetery in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Kaely Ashton Beaver, 17, of Alvord is 2:30 p.m. today at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur with burial at Jonestown Cemetery in Alvord. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL for Callie David, 66, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Friday at the Ramada Inn in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

VISITATION for Carl Glenn Chapman, 73, of Decatur is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Donald Rogers, 78, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Friday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Cottondale Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for William Smith, 64, of Waco, formerly of Runaway Bay, is 10 a.m. Saturday at Jones-Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Ron Andrews, 81, of Rhome is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Faith Fellowship Church in New Fairview.