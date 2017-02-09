Thursday, February 9, 2017

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION – Decatur police are investigating an overnight shooting. No one was injured, but the police received a call about windows of a car and of a bedroom window being shot out at a home in the 800 block of Business U.S. 81/287 near the Whistle Stop Cafe. Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins said a resident of the home reported the shooting around 6:30 this morning. One of the bullets hit the head board where the resident’s two young daughters were sleeping. Hoskins said it does not appear to be a drive-by shooting. “It looks like somebody stopped and intentionally shot at the residence,” Hoskins said. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call the police department at 940-393-0300.

BOND DISCUSSION – Alvord School Board members will meet at 6 today in the administration building, 100 Mosley Lane, to hold a workshop to discuss the district’s facility needs and consider calling a bond election.

BAKE SALE – A bake sale fundraiser for the First State Bank of Decatur Relay for Life team will be held Friday at 9 a.m. at the bank until everything is sold.

COMEDY NIGHT – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will host the Frisco Improv Players 8 p.m. Saturday in the Arcadia Theater, 1009 Halsell St. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at city hall. Space is limited. Call 940-683-3480.

DISASTER OPERATION VEHICLE – The Wise County Red Cross Disaster Action Team will celebrate the arrival of its disaster operation vehicle Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. City officials, representatives from the fire and police departments, and emergency managers from the cities and county and members of the community are invited. The vehicle will be used to aid families displaced by house fires. Cake and coffee will be served.

SKYWARN CLASS – The National Weather Service and Wise County Emergency Management is having a free SKYWARN severe weather program 7-9 tonight at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds. This class is for organized storm spotters and anyone with an interest in severe weather. There is no pre-registration.

BLOOD DRIVE – Alvord ISD Junior Leaders will have a community blood drive 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at Alvord Elementary. Anyone is welcome to participate. There will be thank you bags and treats for donors. Call Tammie Klein, 940-389-2370 or 940-427-2881.

BAND BOOSTERS – The next meeting of the Paradise Band Boosters is 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the band hall.

ELECTION FILINGS – The filing period for the May 6 city council and school board elections opened Jan. 18 and runs through Feb. 17.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Patricia Ann (Jordan) Johnson, 68, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise. Brown Owen and Brumley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

SERVICES for Katherine Johnston, 91, of Newark and Dorothy Mozelle Harris, 87, of Boyd are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Floyd Thomas McCurdy, 87, of Rhome is 1 p.m. Saturday at Rhome Church of Christ with burial at New Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICES for George Ball, 76, of Dallas and Keith Troutwine, 43, of Decatur are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.