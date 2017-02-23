Thursday, February 23, 2017

FIRE DANGER — The National Weather Service says an elevated to near-critical fire weather threat will exist for our area today as temperatures are expected to top 90 degrees this afternoon with south winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour this afternoon. Remember that Wise County remains under a burn ban. No outdoor burning is allowed.

WATER TO BE RELEASED — Recent rains have raised Bridgeport and Eagle Mountain Lakes above their conservation levels, and the Tarrant Regional Water District announced it will be releasing water over the next few weeks. The district asks that people pay attention to warning signs and buoys and be aware of your surroundings. As of 7 a.m., Lake Bridgeport was more than six inches above conservation level.

BRIDGEPORT EXPECTED TO HIRE AD — Bridgeport ISD is expected to name a new athletic director and football coach at its school board meeting tonight.

SLIDELL STARTS PLAYOFFS — After winning the 21-A title, the Slidell Greyhounds will open the Class A Region III playoffs tonight with an area-round tip at 7 in Trenton against Sulphur Bluff. Decatur will take on Kaufman at 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco Independence in a 4A Region II area game. Northwest meets Grapevine at 7 p.m. Friday at Flower Mound in a 5A Region I area game.

LADY GREYHOUNDS SET FOR REGIONALS — The Slidell Lady Greyhounds will take on Lipan in the Class A Region III semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield High School.

OIL BELT GOLF TOURNEY — The Oil Belt Men’s Golf Association opens its 2017 season March 6. Men 50 and older are invited to join. The initial enrollment fee is $20 and play is handicapped. Members play three to four times per month, rotating play on different area courses. Call Tom Ferguson at 940-389-9879 or A.Z. Smith 940-389-0949.

MARKER DEDICATION — The Wise County Historical Commission and the City of Runaway Bay, with assistance from the Wise County Veteran’s Group, will dedicate one of Wise County’s newest Texas Historical Commission subject markers 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the marker site on U.S. 380 just west of the Lake Bridgeport bridge. The marker will note the location of a World War II training site.

RETIRED TEACHERS MEETING — The Wise County Retired Teacher Personnel unit of the Texas Retired Teachers will have a luncheon, program and meeting Feb. 28 at the Decatur Civic Center. The luncheon will begin at 11:30, followed by a program given by Beth Roper on “Helping the Homeless.” A short business meeting will follow. Lunch reservations must be made by calling 940-575-2341 on or before Feb. 26. Cost of lunch is $11.

MOVIE NIGHT — The Chico Public Library’s Movie Night will present the movie “Trolls” at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The library provides a bag of popcorn to everyone who attends. The movie is free. Call 940-644-2330.

RETIREMENT RECEPTION — A retirement reception for Suzzie Hubble, who is retiring from the Decatur Public Library, is 2-4 p.m. Friday at the library.

FREEDOM TEXAS — Freedom Texas will meet 7 tonight at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. They will discuss how the presidential election affected the group’s goals of securing Texas independence and what needs to be done going forward. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999, or go to freedomtexas.org

FUNERALS — Services for William Davenport, 88, of Decatur and Terry Kent, 56, are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Hugh Franklin “Mac” McCrary, 82, of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. today at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Timothy Don East Barger, 20, of Decatur is 1 p.m. today at Hawkins-Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery.

FUNERAL for Louis Wayne Gage, 67, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Vanita Jeanette Coffee Sain, 80, formerly of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery.

SERVICES for Janis Wilson, 65, and Christie Littrell, 43, both of Haslet are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Krystal Underhill Wilkins, 31, of Grapevine is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins-Boyd. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

GRAVESIDE service for Louise Hyles Russell, 88, of Boyd is 3 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Boyd.