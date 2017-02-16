Thursday, February 16, 2017

SEX OFFENDER GIVEN LIFE SENTENCE – An Alvord man was found guilty yesterday by a Wise County jury of sexually assaulting his young granddaughter at least twice in a period of more than 30 days. Because Terry Lee McElroy, 61, was previously convicted of a child sex crime in 1995 in Tarrant County, the jury’s verdict meant a mandatory life sentence. The victim in the case testified that she was raped on numerous occasions at her grandfather’s home between March of 2013 and March of 2015 when she was between the ages of 8 and 10. The victim in the 1995 conviction also testified about McElroy molesting her when she was a young child. It took the jury about 20 minutes of deliberation before returning the verdict. A full story will be featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger.

DECATUR WINS FLIP – The Decatur Eagles won the coin flip with fellow 9-4A co-champ Argyle and claimed the league’s No. 1 playoff seed. Decatur will play Dallas Pinkston in bi-district. Decatur will be one of six Wise County teams in the playoffs. Bridgeport will face Dallas Carter. Northwest takes on Sherman at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Gainesville. Chico is waiting to find out its opponent. Alvord takes on Lindsay at 7 in Bowie Monday. Slidell has a bye through bi-district.

SLIDELL TO PLAY FRIDAY – The Slidell Lady Greyhounds open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday in Celeste with a Class A Region III area game with Avinger.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting 6 p.m. today at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51 in Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. Call Dennis McCreary at 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber at 940-626-2457.

VALENTINE’S PARTY – Rhome Public Library’s teen leaders are having a Valentine’s party, “Fall in Love with Books,” for all teens (ages 12 and older) 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be snacks and games.

YOUTH FAIR PARADE – The Wise County Youth Fair Parade will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 in Decatur. It is open to any business, organization, school or club. Parade entry forms are due by Feb. 20. Entries can be made by mail to WCYF or given to your community representatives. Visit the Wise County Youth Fair web site at wcyouthfair.org or call secretary Liz Hubbard at 940-389-5388.

REALTOR MEETING – The Greater Denton/Wise County Association of REALTORS Wise County Membership Luncheon is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Decatur Civic Center. John S. Baen, UNT Professor of Real Estate, will speak. Cost is $20 per person. RSVP to www.gdwcar.com or call 940-387-8212.

CASA 101 – Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Wise and Jack counties will have CASA 101 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at the CASA office, 300 E. Pecan St., in Decatur. CASA 101 is an informal, Q&A get-together. Participants will meet current CASA volunteers and learn about the application process. RSVP to reserve a seat and a meal. Contact Recruitment Specialist Kayla Prock at 940-627-7535 or kayla.prock@casawise.org.

EAGLE APPAREL – The Decatur High School Baseball Booster Club is selling Eagle apparel as a fundraiser. Purchase items online at decaturbaseball.itemorder.com. Orders must be submitted by today.

HOME AND LAWN SHOW – The Wise County Home and Lawn Show sponsored by the Decatur Rotary Club is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Booth space and sponsorships are available. Vendor booths range from $50 to $125 depending on location. Call Cary Bohn at 940-627-5616 or email cary@carybohn.com.

DISASTER OPERATION VEHICLE – The Wise County Red Cross Disaster Action Team will celebrate the arrival of its disaster operation vehicle Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. City officials, representatives from the fire and police departments, and emergency managers from the cities and county and members of the community are invited. The vehicle will be used to aid families displaced by house fires. Cake and coffee will be served.

FUNERALS – GRAVESIDE service for James Cash, 81, of Boyd is 2 p.m. today at Boyd Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Edwin Bailey, 53, of Blue Mound. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Leon Jackson, 79, of Fort Worth is 11 a.m. Friday at Walters Cemetery in Walters, Okla. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Shirley Duncan, 81, of Runaway Bay is 11 a.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Perrin Memorial Garden. Family visitation is 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Joyce Witty, 85, formerly of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.