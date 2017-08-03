Thursday, August 3, 2017

OZONE ACTION DAY — Today is an ozone action day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including Wise County, as issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution. Citizens can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy and keeping vehicles properly tuned.

GRANT SECURED FOR DWI ENFORCEMENT — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has been approved for a $10,000 grant that will help the department better enforce DWI laws during some holidays. County commissioners last week approved Sheriff Lane Akin applying for the impaired driving mobilization grant issued by the Texas Department of Transportation. The money allows the S.O. to pay deputies time-and-a-half to work extra shifts ranging from four to eight hours during which they will be on the watch for drunk drivers. The push will be only four times per year — spring break, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Christmas/New Year’s. Akin said the grant is 80 percent TxDOT money with the county matching 20 percent. “But our 20 percent can be made up from the use of vehicles, the fuel, as well as the time in the office using the equipment,” he said, “so there would actually be no money being matched by the county.” Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance was worried it would pull deputies off the street and prevent them from answering domestic calls, but Akin assured him the officers would still be able to respond to those calls if needed. Akin said sheriff’s office Sgt. J.T. Manoushagian will oversee the program and keep statistics on its success rate. Read more in the midweek Messenger on newsstands now.

WELCOME, MR. PEAVEY — There will be a meet-and-greet with new superintendent Brandon Peavey and family 5-6 p.m. Monday at the BISD training room, 1101 17th St., in Bridgeport.

PRE-K REGISTRATION — Decatur ISD’s pre-kindergarten registration is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Young Elementary, 379 Buchanan Road. Parents should bring a current driver’s license and proof of residence (i.e. a utility bill), as well as the child’s immunization record, birth certificate and Social Security card.

CHAMBER LUNCH — The Wise County Chamber of Commerce luncheon is noon-1 p.m. Monday at Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. Speaker is Beverly Ross with Wise Christian Counseling. RSVP to info@wisecountychamber.com.

YOUTH BULL RIDING — Hodges Bucking Bulls will have A Hart Invitational Saturday at NRS Arena in Decatur. The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with junior futurity, yearling, ladies, limited futurity and open futurity. Derby and maturity is at 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit charities, including the Rider Relief Fund.

REGISTRATION FAIR — Alvord ISD will hold a registration fair for all grade levels 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today at the high school. Call 940-427-5975.

SHOP DOWNTOWN — Halsell Street First Friday and Saturday Sidewalk Sale is Aug. 4-5. For information, call Bridgeport Main Street, 940-683-3404.

HEALTH CARE — Applications for the Wise County Indigent Health Care Program are available at 1101 West Rose Ave. in Decatur. Eligible people must meet the standards set forth by the State Department of Health Care Services and be registered with the Texas Workforce Commission unless exempt. Applicants must provide all verification and requested information in order to determine eligibility. Call 940-627-4203.

FUNERALS — Graveside service for Sandra Lee Crain Viana, 76, of Alvord is 11 a.m. today at Waco Memorial Park. Oak Crest Funeral Home in Waco is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Deljuan Jennings, 83, of Bridgeport is noon Saturday at Straley Cemetery in Adamsville. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Mary Singleton, 96, of Bridgeport is 1 p.m. Saturday at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Jones Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Lawrence Earl Horn, 85, of Lago Vista, formerly of Boyd, is 2 p.m. Saturday, at Grace Fellowship Church in Lago Vista.

MEMORIAL service for Howard Patrick Carrell, 74, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Harvest Time Church in Bridgeport. DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Cheryl L. Morgan, 68, of Decatur is pending at Jones Funeral Home in Decatur.