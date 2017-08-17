Thursday, August 17, 2017

CLEAR THE SHELTER IS SATURDAY – The Wise County Animal Shelter is participating in Clear the Shelter this weekend. The nationwide pet adoption drive is 9:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m. at the shelter, 119 Private Road 4195, just south of the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. Families who adopt a dog or cat will receive more than $200 in free veterinary services. The free services include microchip, fecal test, vaccination package, heart worm and lyme combo test, plus a single dose of Heartgard and Nexgard Flea and Tick (for dogs only). Adoption fees will be waived, too, thanks to the generosity of Shelter Buddies, a local volunteer group, and private donations. All adopted animals are required to be spayed or neutered. For information, call 940-627-7577.

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL – Students in Bridgeport, Chico and Paradise return to the classroom today. Be sure to watch for buses and pay attention to school zone speed limits.

BOYD MEET THE TEACHER – Boyd ISD will hold Meet the Teacher tonight. The elementary starts at 5, the intermediate and middle school at 5:30 and the high school at 6.

ALVORD TEACHER MEET AND GREET – Alvord Elementary will hold a Meet and Greet with teachers 6-6:30 tonight. Class lists will be posted before noon. A Title I parent meeting is 5:30-6 p.m. in the cafeteria. Alvord High School students can pick up class schedules, meet the staff and set up lockers 6-7 tonight. The counselor will have a meeting 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria on the House Bill 5 graduation plan.

NORTHWEST ISD TOURNEY STARTS – The Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic starts today. Northwest will play Argyle at 2 p.m., Vandegrift at 5 p.m. and Elgin, Okla. at 6 p.m. Paradise, Boyd and Decatur will be in the Glen Rose Tournament. Paradise will take on Glen Rose, Tolar, Springtown and Saginaw in pool play. Decatur faces Waco University, Hico, Burnet and Early. Boyd plays Friday against Ponder, Liberty Christian, Denton Calvary and Eastern Hills. The Chico Tournament starts today with action today and Saturday. Alvord is at the Poolville Tournament Friday. Bridgeport will head to the Graham Tournament Friday.

MOSQUITO FOGGING – The City of Decatur will conduct citywide mosquito fogging tonight beginning at 8 p.m. The pesticide being used is Masterline Kontrol 4-4. Residents are encouraged to stay indoors during the fogging process. Call the city at 940-393-0260 for more information.

MOVIE SHOWING – The Wise County Veterans Group will show the movie “Flight of the Intruder” at the Arcadia theater in Bridgeport at 6 p.m. today. The movie recounts the aerial action during the Vietnam War. Admission is free and open to the general public as well as veterans.

50TH CLASS REUNION – The Chico Class of 1967 will hold its 50th Class Reunion 5 p.m. Friday at Julio’s Restaurant on the Chico Square.

LUPUS SUPPORT GROUP – The Wise County Lupus Support Group meets 7 p.m. Saturday at Wise Health System West Campus. Call Donna at 940-210-2919.

ECLIPSE WATCHING PARTY – The Decatur Public Library will hold a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party noon to 2 p.m. Monday. The library will provide free viewing glasses. The event will also feature a time capsule, a Kona Ice truck, a food truck and eclipse watching. Bring something that you think represents 2017 if you wish to contribute to the time capsule. Viewing glasses will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

BRISKET FUNDRAISER – The Greenwood Masonic Lodge will cook briskets for the Labor Day Weekend. Cost is $60 per brisket, and all funds raised will go to scholarships and charities. To order a brisket, call 940-255-2782; 817-992-4180; or 940-389-7334. Deadline for orders is Aug. 30, and briskets will be ready for pick up at the Greenwood Pavilion between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 2.

FUNERALS – Service for Joe Harold Haworth, 80, of Chico is 2 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

VISITATION for Linda Orr, 68, of Boyd is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Mary Ella Weaver Marshall, 83, of Alvord is 11 a.m. Friday at Levelland City Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Gerald A. Borsheim, 85, of Rhome is 10 a.m. Saturday at Aurora Baptist Church. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Maria Montes, 75, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Mary Wampole, 64, of Arlington is 2 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.