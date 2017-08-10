Thursday, August 10, 2017

PARR PLEADS NO CONTEST, RESIGNS – Wise County Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr Wednesday afternoon pleaded no contest to theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 in the 271st District Court in Decatur. It was one of nine felony charges he faced in a criminal case set to go to trial Sept. 19. The other charges – abuse of official capacity and seven counts of tampering with government record defraud/harm, all state jail felonies – were dropped as part of the plea deal offered by District Attorney Greg Lowery. Conditions of the deal include Parr paying $7,500 restitution, paying a $1,000 fine, serving four years probation, and serving 40 consecutive days in the Wise County Jail sometime in the next 12 months. He also had to resign as Wise County constable, effective immediately and within 14 days must turn over his license with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). He won’t be able to get another TCOLE license for 30 years. Lowery said the conditions of the plea are more severe than what he would normally offer a citizen who is a first-time offender charged with the same crime because as an elected official, Parr is held to a higher standard. “The plea offer was more harsh than what we would offer a citizen because he’s a public servant,” Lowery said. “When he took office, he told the people he would look after their best interest, and he didn’t.” All of the charges relate to Parr’s use of a county gas card and county vehicle between April 17, 2013, and June 28, 2016. Judge Roger Towery presided over Wednesday’s hearing. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL TEAMS HEAD TO TOURNAMENT – After playing season openers Tuesday, several Wise County teams will be back on the floor Thursday in tournaments. The Decatur Lady Eagles will play in the ASC/Nike Tournament at Denton Ryan. The Lady Eagles’ first game will be at 3 p.m. against Glen Rose. Decatur takes on Melissa at 6 p.m. Decatur will play Chisholm Trail at 12:15 p.m. Friday and Frisco Reedy at 1:30 p.m. Northwest heads to the Mansfield ISD Sunrise Rotary Tournament. The Lady Texans will face L.D. Bell at noon at Timberview. Northwest takes on Creekview at 2 p.m. and Hereford at 5 p.m. Alvord and Chico will be in Saint Jo Thursday. Chico takes on the Saint Jo JV at 1 p.m. and Electra at 2 p.m. in the Pantherdome. Alvord plays Graford at 2 p.m. and Collinsville at 3 p.m. in the old gym at Saint Jo.

CREDIT CLASS – The Decatur Public Library will host a “Get Smart About Credit” class by Wells Fargo 6 p.m. today at the library. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

MEET THE TEACHER – Meet the Teacher Night will be held at the three Decatur elementary schools from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

FREE LUNCH – A group of nurses in the community will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs in the Boyd Intermediate School parking lot 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Hands only CPR will be taught, and a meal bag will be sent home with each family. This will be the last Friday that lunch will be served before school starts.

FREE BACK-TO-SCHOOL EVENT – School-age kids can get free haircuts, backpacks and shoes at a special back-to-school event 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Call Martha, 940-683-2484.

POOL PARTY – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation invites all incoming 6th, 7th and 8th graders to join them for the Middle School Pool Party 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport City Pool. Pre-purchased tickets are $3 each, and tickets the day of the event are $5. Call 940-683-3480.

COMMUNITY COALITION MEETING – Wise County Community Coalition will hold its monthly meeting at noon on Monday, Aug. 14 at Pizza Hut in Decatur. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

HOSPITAL BOOK FAIR – The Wise Health System Auxiliary is sponsoring a Collective Goods sale, featuring gifts, books, toys and more, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. today and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at the Wise Health System Decatur main lobby.

FUNERALS – Service for Edna Abernathy, 86, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Ninfa Lopez, 37, of Chico is 1 p.m. today at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at the Mexican Cemetery.

FUNERAL for Lillian Laverne Foster, 85, of Richardson is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

NO SERVICE is planned for David Lafayette Smith, 90, of Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Cheryl J. Morgan, 68, of Decatur is 3 p.m. Sunday at Community Church in Decatur. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Mary Wampole, 64, of Arlington is 2 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Chapel at Jones-Decatur.