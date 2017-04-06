Thursday, April 6, 2017

COMMITTEE APPROVES KING’S COLLEGE BILL – The Texas House Higher Education Committee Wednesday unanimously approved Rep. Phil King’s bill (HB 2194) advocating for Wise County representation on the Weatherford College Board. He presented the bill, which gives the county two voting seats on the board, to the committee last week. The bill will now go to the Calendars Committee, which sets the schedule for bills to be heard on the House floor. King told the Messenger last week he’s confident it will pass the House, at which point it will go to the Senate for approval.

SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH COMMUNITY FORUM – The Bridgeport ISD Board of Trustees invites district parents and community members to attend a community forum to gather information to be used to set criteria for the superintendent search. The meeting is 7:30 tonight in the Commons Area at Bridgeport High School.

SURVIVOR DINNER – The Wise County Relay for Life Survivor Dinner is 6-8 tonight at the First Baptist Church of Decatur. The dinner honors all Wise County cancer survivors. It includes a silent auction, door prizes and Bingo. Call Michelle Richards, 817-637-0929 or Waynette Rodgers, 972-958-6647.

DISTRICT TENNIS – The 9-4A tennis tournament starts today at 8 a.m. at the Goldfield Tennis Center in Denton. The semifinals and finals are at 8 a.m. Friday.

BULLS SOCCER – The Bridgeport Bulls will face Dallas Life Oak Cliff in the 4A Region I semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletic Complex in North Richland Hills.

WISE COUNTY HIRING EVENT – North Central Texas Workforce Solutions will hold a job fair today from noon-4 p.m. at Weatherford College Wise County, 5180 U.S. 380, in Bridgeport. Those attending are asked to bring their resumes and to register with Workforce Solutions online before the event if possible. Registration forms can be found at wit.twc.state.tx.us/WORKINTEXAS/wtx. Representatives from Crisp Industries, Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Communications Department, GCA Services Group, Brazos Electric, Bridgeport Correctional Center, Snelling Staffing, Team Fishel, Cardinal Health, Allsups Convenience Store, Vulcan Materials Co., C&J Energy, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Sand Hill Guest Ranch, Target Distribution Center, Safran Labinal and Entegris will attend the fair.

FFA PLANT SALE – Decatur FFA will hold a plant sale 4-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Decatur High School Greenhouse, located behind the school.

EASTER EGG HUNT – The Hills Nursing and Rehab will hold an Easter egg hunt 4 p.m. Friday.

GLOW BALL – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce’s glow ball golf tournament is Friday. The mixer starts at 5:30 p.m., and golf starts at dusk. Cost is $50 per player. To sponsor or enter, call Lisa, 940-627-3107.

EGGSTRAVAGANZA – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt and Carnival 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bridgeport Community Center. There will be games, inflatables, balloon animals, candy and more. The egg hunt starts at 2 p.m. Call 940-683-3480.

COALITION MEETING – Wise County Community Coalition will hold its regular meeting Monday, April 10 at Pizza Hut in Decatur at noon. Call Mike Bell, 940-627-9082 for information.

TOPS OPEN HOUSE – TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) will hold an open house 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Grace Baptist Church East door basement. Call Orville Bridges, 940-389-2900 for information.

FUNERALS – Service for Correne Layne Travis, 81, of Aurora is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is noon-2 p.m. prior to the service.

GRAVESIDE service for Dora Elizabeth Green Brown, 86, of Boyd is 2 p.m. Friday at Pope Cemetery in Briar. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Orville Weston, 64, of Fort Worth is pending at Hawkins-Boyd. MEMORIAL for Janice Marie Webb, 76, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Friday at Decatur Church of Christ. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Alice Brynie, 77, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Tony Lane, 58, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Darlene (Cordar) Thompson, 42, formerly of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Thomas Cemetery in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.