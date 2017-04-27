Thursday, April 27, 2017

ELEVATED FIRE DANGER – According to the National Weather Service, gusty south winds and warm, dry weather will create elevated fire danger in Wise County and areas to the west this afternoon.

SISSIES IN THIRD – The Bridgeport Sissies golf team is in third place heading into today’s second round of the Class 4A Region II tournament at Canton’s Van Zandt Country Club. Brooke Irion led the way, shooting a 77. She is in second place. Katie Hudson is in sixth after an opening-round 84. Ashlie Lennard shot 108, Taite Read 110 and Maycie Cortez 117.

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS – The Chico Lady Dragons take on Perrin-Whitt at 7:30 tonight at Jacksboro in a Class 2A Region II bi-district game. The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets begin the playoffs with a 3A Region I bi-district series against Breckenridge with game one at 7 p.m. at Brock. Games two and three begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at Weatherford College.

SENIOR CITIZENS FUNDRAISER – The Chico Senior Citizen Association will hold a fundraiser 6 p.m. Saturday at the Chico City Community Room, 400 S. Hovey St. It will include a hamburger/hot dog meal with drink, chips and dessert for $6, musical entertainment and a cake auction. Proceeds will be used to repair the senior citizens building from water damage.

YARD SALE – The Hills Nursing and Rehab, 201 E. Thompson in Decatur, will hold a yard sale 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.

CEMETERY HOMECOMING – The annual Cottondale Cemetery Homecoming is Sunday. Covered dish lunch starts at 12:30 p.m., and the business meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Donations made out to Cottondale Cemetery Association may be mailed to: Cottondale Cemetery Association c/o Marsha Foster, 456 CR 3591 Paradise, TX 76073.

COOP TOUR – Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting the 7th Annual Coop Tour May 6. If you are interested in being on the tour, contact the Extension office ASAP. The tour will begin with a presentation on “Raising Chickens 101” at 9 a.m. at the Women’s Building at the Wise County Fairgrounds. The tour will be come and go from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 940-627-3341.

KINDERGARTEN ROUNDUP – Bridgeport Elementary School’s kindergarten roundup is 9 a.m-2 p.m. May 1-5. Students must turn 5 on or before Sept. 1. To register, bring the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, shot record, proof of residence and photo ID of the person enrolling the student. Call 940-683-5955.

PATH TO THE PLATE – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Wise County is hosting a program to promote Texas agriculture and teach participants about the role agriculture plays in providing proper nutrition, preventing food waste and alleviating unsubstantiated fears about the food supply. The program will include a grilling workshop with tips on keeping grilling healthy without sacrificing flavor 6-8 p.m. today and Thursday, May 4, at the Wise County Fairgrounds, Women’s Building. Cost is $15 per night or $25 for both nights. Call the Wise County Extension office, 940-627-3341, to reserve your spot.

NEW LIBRARY HOURS – The Newark Public Library, 207 Hudson St., has new library hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 1-5 p.m. Call the library at 817-489-2224, email library@newarktexas.com. or visit www.newarktexas.com/library.html.

SUNDAE FUNDRAISER – Bridgeport Police Department will sell ice cream sundaes 3:30-5:30 p.m. today at 1000 Thompson St. All proceeds benefit Wise County Relay for Life.

FINAL BANK NIGHT – The final meeting and bank night for Wise County’s Relay for Life is 5:30 p.m. today at Candlewood Suites in Decatur. All team captains must attend to turn in money and pick up T-shirts. Captains should also bring silent auction items – one basket per 15 team members.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Anna Olivia Holmes, 97, of Decatur is 1 p.m. today at Oaklawn Cemetery pavilion in Decatur. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Archie Brown Faires, 83, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Saturday at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, N.C. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Arlene Gibson, 74, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.