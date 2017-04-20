Thursday, April 20, 2017

DAZZLING TOTALS – The 8th annual Wise Health Foundation Dazzle Me Pink fundraiser raised more than $65,000 for Mary’s Gift, topping last year’s total by $7,000. Mary’s Gift provides mammograms for women. For more on the fashion show and luncheon, see the weekend Messenger.

HACKER WINS TRIPLE JUMP – Decatur’s Isaac Hacker won the 9/10-4A area title in the triple jump with an effort of 44-6. Hacker beat second place by more than two feet. He will move on to the 4A Region II meet. The Decatur girls took third in the 4×100 and 4×200 and will send all three relays to regionals. Autumn Finny finished third in the triple jump. Christian Isaac finished third in the 800. Riley Forman was third in the discus. Bridgeport’s Savannah Tuggle finished third in the girls pole vault.

ALVORD SWEEPS MEDALS IN HURDLES – The Alvord Lady Bulldogs swept the medal stand at the 11/12-2A area meet in the 100 hurdles. Christina Thomas won the race in 16.57. Brittney Parrish took second and Maggie Wicks third. Thomas earned regional spots also in the high jump and 4×100. Brittany Burton finished second in the 100 in 13.37. Chico’s Whitney Renfro won the 300 hurdles. The Lady Dragons’ 4×200 finished second. Haley Pollard took second in the pole vault.

7/8-3A AREA MEET – Boyd and Paradise athletes will try to nail down region bids today in Jacksboro at the 7/8-3A meet. The meet starts at 11 a.m. with field events. The running finals are at 5:30 p.m.

DECATUR CELEBRATES SENIOR NIGHT WITH WIN – Senior Trey Penny’s RBI-single got a four-run third inning rolling for the Decatur Eagles in a 4-2 win over Krum. Wilson Hicks allowed two runs – one earned – on three hits in six and two-thirds innings. Decatur clinched at least the third seed in 9-4A with the victory.

BAND BANQUET – The Mighty Marching Maroon Annual Band Banquet is 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Community Center on Lawdwin. Parent volunteers are needed to assist with either cleanup or decorating. E-mail President Chad Bynum at sonnycrockett1@embarqmail.com or Jennifer Bynum at jbynum1974@gmail.com if you will assist.

RETIRED TEACHERS MEETING – The Wise County Retired Teacher Personnel will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Decatur Civic Center. Guest Speaker will be Wise Health System administrator Paul Aslin, and an update on TRTA insurance bill will be discussed. Reservations are requested for adequate food to be prepared. E-mail richardperry@embarqmail.com for reservations.

FUNDRAISER – Paradise 4-H and the Panther Booster Club are bringing In-N-Out Burger to the high school baseball games Tuesday, April 25. Tickets are $5 for a burger, chips and a drink. Call Melanie Tittor at 940-389-5052 to order tickets by Friday.

WOMEN’S CLUB SCHOLARSHIPS – The Bridgeport Women’s Club will be awarding scholarships this year. 2017 BHS seniors will be eligible by turning in the local scholarship at the school, and female, non-traditional students living or working in Bridgeport (those wanting to continue education by attending college, trade school or by gaining professional certifications) can pick up an application at the Bridgeport Public Library. Applications are due back to the library by May 27. Call Pam Lanfear, 940-393-5987.

PATH TO THE PLATE – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Wise County is hosting a program to promote Texas agriculture and teach participants about the role agriculture plays in providing proper nutrition, preventing food waste, and alleviating unsubstantiated fears about the food supply. The program will include a Grilling Workshop with tips on keeping grilling healthy without sacrificing flavor 6-8 p.m. April 27 and May 4 at the Wise County Fairgrounds, Women’s Building. Cost is $15 per night or $25 for both nights. Call the Wise County Extension office at 940-627-3341 to reserve your spot.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51, Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. The speaker will address “Hypertension management.” Call Dennis McCreary, 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber, 940-626-2457.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Genealogical Society will meet 7 tonight at Decatur Church of Christ. The program is “I’ve got – or – I am getting my DNA report: Now what do I do with it?” presented by Patti Gillespie.

FUNERALS – Service for Jerry O. Thetford, 77, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Boonsville Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Jennifer L. Page, 50, of Runaway Bay is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Archie Brown Faires, 83, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, N.C. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Judy Ball, 71, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Friday at Balsora Baptist Church. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Rosemary Jeanne Cannon, 70, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel at Jones-Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Royal James, 92, of Grapevine, formerly of Bridgeport, will be held at a later date. Jones-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Alice Rasco, 82, of Cottondale is 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Cottondale. Jones-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.