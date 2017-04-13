Thursday, April 13, 2017

BULLS REACH STATE TITLE GAME – Miguel Olmos and Juan Amador scored goals in the second half and Andrew Stotts made five saves in goal as the Bridgeport Bulls beat Progreso 2-0 to win the 4A semifinal Wednesday. Bridgeport will play Kilgore at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Georgetown for the state title.

DECATUR GIRLS WIN 9-4A TRACK TITLE – The Decatur Lady Eagles captured the 9-4A track title Wednesday in Argyle. Decatur swept all three relays, tallying 198 points. Macy and Mallory Downe finished first and second in the 100. Decatur’s Christian Isaac won the boys 800. The Decatur boys won the 4×400 relay. Bridgeport’s Morgen Davidson won the 100 hurdles.

RETIREMENT RECEPTION – Retiring Wise Health System CEO Steve Summers will be honored at a retirement reception 4-6 this afternoon in the East Campus cafeteria and outdoor patio.

CHURCH BAKE SALE – Wise County Cowboy Church will hold a bake sale fundraiser for youth camp today and Friday at Patti’s Hair Parlor, 103 S. Washburn in Decatur.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its April meeting 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Historical Museum in Decatur. Call Cecily Pegues at 817-528-8412.

LUPUS SUPPORT GROUP – The Wise County Lupus Support Group meets 7 p.m. Saturday at Wise Health System West Campus. Call Donna at 940-210-2919.

RETRO BLAST – The 14th annual Retro Blast Car Show will be held Saturday at Yesterday’s Diner in Bridgeport. A free open cruise is at 3 p.m., with show registration 4-6 p.m. Call 940-683-6620.

RODEO BAKE SALE – The Boyd High School Rodeo Team will hold a bake sale Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Financial Bank in Boyd and from 4 until they sell out at Lowe’s Market.

WCCA HOLIDAY CLOSING – Wise County Committee on Aging (WCCA) will be closed Friday and Monday in honor of the Easter holiday. Clients are asked to consume the shelf-stable meals they received in December, in preparation for potential snow/ice days. WCCA will resume normal operations on Tuesday.

COUNTY HOLIDAY CLOSING – Wise County Development Services and the Wise County Dumpsites in Boyd, Chico, Cottondale, Decatur and Slidell will close on Friday. The dumpsites will reopen regular hours on Saturday.

RELAY BAKE SALE – Home Health Care of North Central Texas will hold a bake sale benefiting the Wise County Relay For Life 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Lowe’s Grocery Store in Bridgeport. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

PRE-EASTER BAKE SALE – The Wise Health System Decatur Auxiliary will hold a Pre-Easter bake sale featuring children’s Easter baskets 7 a.m.-noon Friday inside the main hospital lobby, 609 Medical Center Dr.

8-3A AND 11-2A TRACK – The 8-3A meet concludes today with the running finals at 5 p.m. at Jacksboro. In Alvord the 11-2A meet will be held, starting with the 3,200 at 9 a.m. and the running prelims at 10:30. Field events will start at 12:30 p.m. and running finals at 5 p.m.

EAGLES GO TO GAINESVILLE – The Decatur Eagles baseball team will try for a second straight win today at Gainesville. Other games today: Baseball – Chisholm Trail at Northwest. Softball – Krum at Bridgeport, Decatur at Gainesville, Chisholm Trail at Northwest.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Richard Phillips, 93, of Bridgeport is 6 p.m. Saturday at Balsora Baptist Church. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

NO SERVICE is planned for Charles Loftis, 72, of Chico. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Irene C. Sanderson, 97, of Newark is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Newark Church of Christ with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Curtis Arnold West, 73, of Runaway Bay is 2 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is noon-2 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Monday at West Family Cemetery in Vinton, La.