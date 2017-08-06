Thunderstorms may hit Wise

Alvord, Bridgeport, Chico, Crafton and Greenwood/Slidell fire departments were put on weather watch at 3:35 p.m. Sunday due to a storm west of Chico.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong thunderstorm was 9 miles west of Chico, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 65 mph and dime-sized hail are possible with this storm.



Wise County is in a flash flood watch from 7 p.m. Sunday until Monday evening with heavy rainfall expected this evening and into the overnight hours. Additional rainfall Monday could aggravate and cause additional flash flooding.