Thunderstorms may hit Wise

 Alvord, Bridgeport, Chico, Crafton and Greenwood/Slidell fire departments were put on weather watch at 3:35 p.m. Sunday due to a storm west of Chico.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong thunderstorm was 9 miles west of Chico, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 65 mph and dime-sized hail are possible with this storm.

Wise County is in a flash flood watch from 7 p.m. Sunday until Monday evening  with heavy rainfall expected this evening and into the overnight hours. Additional rainfall Monday could aggravate and cause additional flash flooding.

