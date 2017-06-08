Three people were flown from the scene of a wreck on U.S. 380 in Decatur Thursday.

According to Decatur Police Sgt. Calvin Beatty, a passenger car tried to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 380 from the U.S. 81/287 exit ramp, crossing directly in front of an 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler couldn’t brake in time and hit the passenger car on the driver’s side.

The three occupants of the passenger car — a male adult, female adult and one child — were flown from the scene. The adults were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, and the child was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured.

Names and conditions of the injured persons are not available at this time.

Troy Jones, the driver of another 18-wheeler who witnessed the wreck, stopped to help the family in the passenger car. He punched out a window to pull the child out.

“I panicked I guess, and I punched the window,” Jones said. “I had a crowbar in the truck, but I had to help them right then.”

He sat comforting the child until emergency personnel arrived.

Wise County Emergency Medical Services, Decatur police and fire departments, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Air Evac Lifeteam 68, CareFlite and PHI Air Medical responded.

The accident is still under investigation.